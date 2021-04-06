Google Doodle urges everyone to wear masks and save lives





COVID-19 Prevention: Google Doodle Encourages People to Wear Masks to Control Coronavirus Spread Google Doodle addressed people and urged everyone to “wear masks and save lives”. The COVID-19 case load saw a daily increase of 96,982 infections in the country today. According to data from the Union Ministry of Interior, the country’s coronavirus cases are now over 1.26 crore. “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives,” Google Doodle tweeted on Tuesday. “COVID-19 continues to influence communities around the world, to help stop the spread …,” the world’s largest engine wrote on the microblogging site. Google Doodle listed three key steps to prevent COVID-19: 1. Wear a face mask 2. Wash your hands 3. Keep a safe distance. Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives. As COVID-19 continues to affect communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps https://t.co/yn3hm5iZ5Y#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/rH7xyNLoDP Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 6, 2021 India is the country with the third highest coronavirus load in the world after the United States and Brazil. Google Doodle also encouraged people to “protect themselves and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions.” To prevent the spread of COVID-19: “Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.”

“Keep a safe distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes”

“Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible”

“Do not touch the eyes, nose or mouth”

“Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow bent or a tissue when you cough or sneeze”

“Stay home if you feel bad”

“If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention” In India, Maharashtra is the most hit state with 47,288 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in the state to over 3.23 lakh. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Prime Minister Modi to allow anyone over the age of 25 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr Thackeray said this would help young people as they leave to earn a living. Over eight crore people in India have been vaccinated since the start of the innocence machine on January 16th. On Sunday, the Prime Minister, at a summit, decided that the central teams should be sent to the three states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, which are seeing the maximum infections.







