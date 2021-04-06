COVID-19 pandemic: Simple tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Google’s new doodle is here to remind you that the pandemic is still open and you need to keep yourself and others around you safe from the coronavirus by wearing a mask. When you place the cursor in the doodle, this message appears on your screen: “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives. And when you click it, it takes you to a public service announcement page that says, “Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands. “Keep a safe distance.”

The announcement comes as cases continue to rise in the country, even when the government urges people to continue wearing masks and maintain hand hygiene.

Why are masks important?

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that masks are “a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives.” They “should be used as part of a Whole Doing! access including physical distancing, avoidance of crowded, closed and close contact environments, good ventilation, hand cleaning, covering sneezing and coughing, etc. “Depending on the type, masks can be used either to protect healthy people or to prevent further transmission.”

When should masks be worn?

The WHO says masks should be worn in “areas where the virus is circulating” and in “crowded environments”, where “you can not be at least 1 meter from others, and in rooms with poor or unknown ventilation. “It is not always easy to determine the quality of ventilation, which depends on the degree of change of air, recycling and fresh air in nature. So if you have any doubts, it is safer to just wear a mask.”

Other points to keep in mind:

1. You should always clean your hands before and after using a mask, and before touching it while wearing it.

2. While wearing a mask, you should keep a physical distance from others as much as possible. Wearing a mask does not mean that you can have close contact with people.

3. For closed public spaces such as busy shopping malls, religious buildings, restaurants, schools and public transport, you should wear a mask if you can not keep physical distance from others.

4. If a visitor comes to your home who is not a member of the household, wear a mask if you cannot maintain a physical distance or the ventilation is poor.

5. When you are outside, wear a mask if you can not keep physical distance from others. Some examples are busy markets, crowded streets and bus stops.

Wear a mask especially when you leave the house. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Google PSA page also mentions that you need to know all the facts, take the right precautions and follow the advice given by your local health authority in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

* Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

* Keep a safe distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

* Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

* Do not touch the eyes, nose or mouth.

* Cover your nose and mouth with your elbow bent or with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

* Stay home if you feel bad.

* If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Since we are one year into this pandemic, a kind of fatigue may have been created. Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund had told Mulund indianexpress.com se ky fatigue can cause apathy and anxiety. “This is especially true as the blocking restrictions are being lifted. At a time when we are getting used to the ‘new normal’, the fatigue caused by the pandemic is causing people to show indifference to the infection, which should not happen; COVID-19 infection cannot be easily acquired! she warned.

