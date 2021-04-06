People over the age of 50 in Wales ‘strongly encouraged’ to contact the health board if you are not offered a Covid stroke





All over the age of 50 and adults at risk of underlying health conditions have been offered a Covid-19 vaccine in Wales, the Welsh government has said. The Welsh Government target would have provided the first dose of the vaccine to everyone in Priority Groups 1-9 by 19 April. First Minister Mark Drakeford said last week Wales would achieve its goal of offering everyone over the age of 50 a first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. During a news conference Thursday, Mr. Drakeford said: “By Sunday, we will have provided a vaccine for everyone in the top nine priority groups, namely anyone over 50 or older with an underlying health condition and many unpaid caregivers. Despite claiming to have been offered a Covid hit over 50, some people have been in contact with Deeside.com saying they have not been contacted yet. Speaking to BBC Radio Wales this morning Dr Giri Shankar, chief health adviser and incident director for COVID-19 in Wales Public Health said vaccine distribution plans across all health boards are managed by local teams. All those individuals who believe they should have received a call for a vaccine and have not yet done so, we strongly encourage them to make contact with local health boards. If there is any such missed meeting they will be offered those appointments immediately. A Welsh government spokesman said: “I can confirm that the second stage has been reached, all Phase 1 priority groups have been offered an NHS vaccine. We are encouraging people in these priority groups who have not yet had a vaccine to contact their local health board to fix it. Responding to the targeted vaccination line, PlaidCymrus Rhun ap Iorwerth MS Health Spokesman said, This milestone is a testament to the tireless work of our wonderful NHS staff and volunteer army who have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that Wales is able to achieve this goal. This would not have been possible without them. The spread of vaccines gives us hope and confidence that we are moving in the right direction and must keep pace to ensure that the people of Wales are vaccinated as soon as possible. We need to know what this milestone means for further easing of restrictions. I am grateful to the people of Wales for everything they have done to get us to this point. Anyone in Priority Groups 5-9 – which includes all people aged 50 – is encouraged to contact the COVID-19 Vaccination Reservation Center on 0300 084 0004 if they have not received an appointment date Distinguish something? Do you have a story? Send a message to Facebook | A message directly to Tweet | Email: [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos