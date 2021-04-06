NSS says Ayyappa fans are still bitter about the events in Sabarimala





People expect a change for the better. There has to be a government that stood for values ​​and trust, says Nair Service Society secretary general G. Sukumaran Nair.



Nair Service Society (NSS) Secretary-General G. Sukumaran Nair on Tuesday said Sabarimala Ayyappa worshipers were still bitter about the events that damaged their faith. Speaking to reporters after the vote in Kottayam, Mr Nair said people expected a change for the better. There must be a government that stood for values ​​and faith. Justice Minister AK Balan said the 2021 Assembly elections were not a contest between believers and unbelievers. Such a conclusion was diminishing. There were more important issues under discussion. I have not listened to the general secretary of the SSS. It is unlikely he will make such a statement, he said. Sabarimala seems to dominate the political narrative even on the day of the poll. The exciting issue was the central campaign board of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said figuratively in Kannur that the earth deities, including Lord Ayyappa, would bless the Democratic Left Front (LDF) for serving the people in times of disaster. His words drew reactions from across the political spectrum and pushed the subject to the forefront as the vote picked up the pace across the State. Soon, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala told Alappuzha that the Prime Minister had belatedly tried to atone for his crimes against the Ayyappa faith. Veteran Congress leader AK Antony said Mr. Vijayan should apologize to believers for desecrating the Sabarimala temple by resolutely approving the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that allows women, regardless of age, to worship in Sabarimala. Former Prime Minister Oommen Chandy said Mr Vijayans invoking the Ayyappa faith was unconvincing. Sabarimala fans would reject his attempt on election day. Mr Chandy said the LDF government had paved the way for the Supreme Court ruling by submitting a statement of evidence of women entering. He had rejected the oath of previous United Democratic Front (UDF) governments seeking to preserve Sabarimala’s tradition and faith. If Mr Vijayan had honestly felt the feelings of Ayyappa fans, he should have withdrawn the actual testimony and filed the UDF sworn statement in court, Mr Chandy said. CPI Secretary of State Kanam Rajendran said the NSS secretary general may have crossed a line if it is confirmed that he had made a political statement on election day. No other leader of the social organization had attempted to convey their political preference on election day. The BJP and Congress had violated around Sabarimala because they had nothing else to say, he said.

