In Israel, the twins tell of the difficult path for Netanyahu





The March 23 vote revolved around whether the longest-serving Israeli prime minister remains fit to continue in office. He produced no ruling majority in the 120-seat Knesset, leaving Rivlin to choose a party leader most likely to form a coalition. Parliament would be sworn in later Tuesday. Netanyahu was not expected to appear in court on Tuesday, but his increasingly weakened future went through both arenas. In politics, his Likud party won more seats in the election but came out with very little. In court, where he faces fraud, breach of trust and bribery charges in three separate cases, public opinion was not flattering. A key witness on Monday put Netanyahu as a leader obsessed with the image who forced a prominent news site to help his family and slander his opponents. Netanyahu denies all allegations and in a speech on national television accused prosecutors of persecuting him in an attempt to oust him from office. That’s what a coup attempt looks like, he said. While a decision could be months or even years away, the proceedings are expected to take place up to three days a week, an embarrassing and time-consuming distraction that is sure to add to the calls for Netanyahu to step down. A few miles (miles) away, Rivlin consulted with the various parties elected to parliament before he chose a candidate to form a new government. The talks risked plunging the country into an unprecedented election for the fifth time in a row. Israeli media reported that Rivlin was considering another factor alluding to Netanyahu’s legal difficulties. In a meeting with the Likud party, Rivlin said there may be a moral component to electing a prime minister, but he did not know if that factor depended on him or the Supreme Court. With both Netanyahu and his main rival, Yair Lapid, failing to win the support of a majority of lawmakers, Rivlin faces the difficult task of choosing the leader most likely to be able to form a ruling coalition with 61 votes. . Late Wednesday, Lapid called on the countries’ anti-Netanyahu factions, a group of parties with wide-ranging ideological differences, to put aside their differences and form a unity government. He said he had even offered Naftali Bennett, the leader of a small right-wing party, a power-sharing rotation, with Bennett serving first as prime minister. Anyone who has seen Netanyahu’s reckless work today understands that he cannot continue in his work, Lapid said on Tuesday. Netanyahu spent part of Monday in court, where the trial phase of his trial took place. The session focused on the most serious case against Netanyahu in which he is accused of promoting regulations that gave hundreds of millions of dollars in profits to Bezeq Telecom in exchange for positive coverage on the firm’s well-known news site, Walla. Ilan Yeshua, Wallas’ former editor-in-chief, described a system in which Bezeqs ​​owners Shaul and Iris Elovitch repeatedly pressured him to publish favorable things about Netanyahu and to slander rivals of the prime minister. The explanation given by the couple? That is what the prime minister wanted, he said. In his televised statement, Netanyahu accused prosecutors of conducting a witch hunt against him. The intertwined political question remained pending. Rivlin has until midnight Wednesday to elect a designated prime minister who will be left with up to six weeks to form a coalition. If he thinks there is no clear election, he can also refer the matter to the Knesset, ordering lawmakers to elect a member as prime minister or force another election. Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion contributed to this report from Jerusalem. Follow Kellman on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/APLaurieKellman Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos