The lawyer says the mediation resolves the dispute between the kings of Jordan

Beirut (AP) – Mediation between Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his outspoken half-brother Prince Hamzah has successfully de-escalated one of the kingdom’s worst political crises in decades, the palace and a prince’s confidant said Monday. .

The apparent resolution of the unprecedented public row sparked a weekend of palace drama during which the king had placed Hamzah under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilize Jordan, a key Western ally.

Jordanian authorities had accused the former crown prince of being involved in a “malicious plot”, along with two senior Jordanian officials. Hamzah, 41, denied the allegations, saying he was speaking out against corruption and mismanagement.

The announcement of the successful mediation came after the uncle from Abdullah’s father, Hassan, met with Hamzah on Monday.

The mediation took place at Hassan’s home in Royal Hashemite Court. Hamzah was joined by his brother Hashem and their three cousins.

“In light of the developments of the last two days, I have placed myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King,” said the statement signed by Hamzah. He said he would remain loyal to the king and to the Jordanian constitution.

Malik R. Dahlan, a professional mediator and a family friend, then issued a separate statement, saying the mediation “has been successful and I look forward to a solution soon”. Dahlan is the director of the Quraysh Institution for Law and Politics, Hamzah Al-Hussein is the supervisor of the council.

He said “this unfortunate incident was the result of the clumsy actions of a senior security official and misinterpretation by a government official”, adding that “there should have remained a family affair”.

This was an obvious reference to the events of Saturday when the Jordanian army chief visited Hamzah and – according to the prince’s description – imposed restrictions on his movement and ability to communicate with the outside world.

Earlier Monday, tensions appeared to be still high in the kingdom, hailed by the West as a stable ally in an unstable region. A recording circulated on the internet in which Hamzah looked defiant, saying he would not take orders from the army chief.

“The army chief of staff came to me and issued threats on behalf of the heads of the security agencies,” Hamzah said in the recording. “I recorded his comments and shared them with my acquaintances abroad as well as my family in case something happens.”

“I do not want to escalate now, but of course I will not stand when he tells me ‘you are not allowed to go out, tweet or connect with people and you are only allowed to see family members,'” he said. “The army chief says this, this is something I think is unacceptable.”

The veracity of the registration was confirmed by an individual close to the prince, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. The individual said the census was a few days old and was made after the army chief threatened the prince.

Jordan’s army chief of staff, General Yousef Huneiti, said on Monday that the country’s armed forces and security agencies “have the power and experience” to deal with any developments that may occur within or within the region.

He made his comments while taking part in the “Shield of the Nation”, an exercise that included several brigades, special forces, border guards and the Royal Air Force in the eastern region of the kingdom, the state-run Petra news agency said. The exercise did not appear to have anything to do with the weekend incidents because such exercises were planned well in advance.

Hunite said the troops would face anyone who “tries to endanger the security of the nation, terrify its citizens and threaten the security and stability of the kingdom.”

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that the prince had recorded conversations and passed them on to foreign sources. He did not give specifics on the alleged plot or say what other countries were involved. But he said about 14-16 Hamzah associates had been arrested, in addition to Bassem Awadallah, a former cabinet minister and one-time chairman of the royal court, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family.

The American and Arab governments quickly sided with Abdullah, reflecting Jordan’s strategic importance. The kingdom borders Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the occupied West Bank.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric noted Jordan’s vital role in the Middle East and its peace and security and the country’s stability is crucial. “

Domestically, Hamzah’s unprecedented criticism of the ruling class – not to mention the king’s name – may provide support for growing complaints of poor governance and human rights abuses in Jordan.

Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who remains a beloved figure two decades after his death. With his accession to the throne in 1999, Abdullah named Hamzah as the crown prince, to remove the title five years later. Hassan, the uncle, had also been the crown prince but was removed shortly before Hussein’s death.

While Abdullah and Hamzah are said to have good relations in general, Hamzah has on several occasions spoken out against government policies and had recently established ties with powerful tribal leaders in a move seen as a threat to the king.

Contributed by Associated Press writers Sarah El Deeb in Beirut, Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations.