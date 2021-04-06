Top International AP News at 4:35 am EDT





The everyday beast Why Republicans Can’t Look to Put a Glove on Biden Photo illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThis new documentary on QAnon ended with something noisy, with a suspect who seems to have half-confessed that he was Q, the oracle of the plot’s violent movement. But there may not even be a single Q, explains Will Sommer, one of the people featured throughout the documentary and co-host of The Daily Beasts’s new podcast, FEVER DREAMS. Once like this group surrounding the original Q, Sommer, who writes a book on QAnon, tells Molly Jong-Fast in the latest episode of The New Annormal. There is not even a strong Q at first. I mean, Q does not use the name. All of these posts that are originally attributed to Q do not use the name Q. So you get into this canon fight over who is Q, who is not Q. Speaking of deceptive moves, the Republican Party has little loss these days. They seem unable to figure out how to get in the way of Joe Bidens’s agenda even to throw an effective counterattack against the guy. Republicans do not want to be pushed back. The most effective follow-up of the entire Bidens infrastructure assistance plan has been by [Obamas former national economic council chief] Larry Summers, James Carville, veteran Democratic strategist, tells Jong-Fast. Intellectually, they have just lost their footing. Carville adds, I think the most significant 24 hours in American politics were from 8 a.m. on Jan. 5 to 8 a.m. on the sixth. And at that time you had the two victories of Georgia and you had the uprising, and those events taken together were very, very underestimated by contemporary commentators. They were just a different party on the night of January 6th. Everything changed in a 24-hour period. And you know, they’re still off balance. Listen to the Bonus Episodes of the New Abnormal PodcastAnd while they’re balancing, I think Biden’s people are staying focused and running as fast as they can. But [the Republicans] you do not have a coherent setback. All his CBS: cancel culture, frontier and senility. That’s all they do, adds Carville. They have just completely reinvented a coalition and their overnight messages have left a white Episcopal, Presbyterian party [to] rural and non-college … They do not want to talk about free trade or anything like that, he continues. And Biden is not that polarizing figure. I mean, you can not gin it. I’m talking about Obama, for obvious reasons, he can push everyone sweet. They try to get a charge from Biden, but it does not work so well that they will get it again. But now they are having a hard time. Listen to The New Annormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

