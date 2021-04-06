Gold Coast charity accident victim identified by family friend as Mikki OShea





The woman found dead in a charity basket on the Gold Coast has been identified by her grieving family friends. Mikki OShea was described as a wonderfully lively, creative person and all around. Watch the full report in the video above Her body was found by a member of the public who was donating clothes at the Stockland Burleigh Heads Shopping Center around 7am on Monday. A report is being prepared for the attending physician. Mickey OShea. Credit: Supplied A blackboard with photos of Mikki OShea. Credit: Supplied However, early investigations show that the women’s neck was blocked in the basket. On Wednesday, close friends started one GoFundMe site to assist her family on the financial side of arranging her funeral. Mikki was a wonderfully lively, creative, and all-around person who was a devoted single mother to her three children, reads the public funding page. She was the most generous person anyone could meet. She was such a happy woman who always lived quietly. Mikki’s family is going through a very difficult time as this was a terrible accident that no one could have expected. The family has not yet been told the whole story. Mikki OShea was found dead inside a charity bin at the Stockland Mall in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast. Credit: Darren Angli / AAP OShea’s death is being treated as not suspicious and is believed to be the result of a disaster, police say. However, it remains unknown why it entered the container. Rescuers were called to the scene, but the woman was dead when they arrived. A large police presence, including numerous police cars, stayed at the scene for several hours Monday morning.

