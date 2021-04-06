When is Ramadan 2021? | Religion news





The first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon, is likely to be Tuesday, April 13th. To announce the start of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries rely on the testimonies of local observers on Monday. Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE are all expected to follow Saudi Arabia as they see the new moon. Other countries have independent views, but Indonesia, Lebanon, Morocco and Syria are also likely to start fasting starting on Tuesday while countries further east and west will start when the moon is seen. When can we see the new moon? The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has announced that the new Ramadan moon will rise on April 12 at 02:31 GMT, according to astronomers. On that day, the moon may be visible in parts of North, Central and South America. On April 13, the moon will be easily visible in most of the world. The actual visibility of the crescent will depend on factors such as atmospheric conditions, clouds and the distance between the sun and the moon on the horizon. The phases of the moon of Ramadan The lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. If the new moon is not visible, the month lasts 30 days. Why is Ramadan holy? For Muslims, Ramadan is the month in which the first verses of the Qur’an, the holy book of Islam, were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago. Throughout the month, the observation of Muslims fasting, shortly before sunrise, or the Fajr prayer, until the sunset prayer, Maghrib. Fasting includes abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual intercourse in order to attain taqwa, or greater awareness of God. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially fit. In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours are reduced and many restaurants are closed during fasting hours. Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem are the usual greetings exchanged in this period, wishing the recipient a blessed and generous month respectively. Last year, fasting hours around the world ranged from 10 to 20 hours a day. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha. In Arabic, it means the feast of breaking the fast. Depending on the current start date of Ramadan and the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr this year is likely to fall on May 12th.







