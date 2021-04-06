Tropical Cyclone Seroja: Rescuers hunt for survivors in Indonesia





Helicopters were deployed to help search for survivors among the 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara Islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that caused floods and landslides.

An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata Island, home to Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had destroyed homes after being dispersed by the cyclone.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as rescue crews reach more isolated areas. Images from the region on Monday showed fallen trees, winding seas and wooden houses flattened by the storm and debris floating in flood muddy waters.

At least 8,424 people were displaced, nearly 2,000 buildings including an impacted hospital and more than 100 homes severely damaged by the cyclone, which had been moving over the Indian Ocean since Tuesday morning, headed for northern Australia.

Weather agency head Dwikorita Karnawati said once rare tropical cyclones are occurring more frequently in Indonesia and climate change could be to blame. “Seroja is the first time we are seeing a tremendous impact because it hit the ground. It is not common,” she told a news conference. In the western province of Nusa Tenggara, authorities on Monday said two had died, while in neighboring East Timor at least 27 had died. Some residents of Lembata Island may have been washed away by the mud at sea. The deputy mayor hoped the help was far away. “We were only able to check on the seashore, not in the deepest area, due to lack of equipment yesterday,” Thomas Ola told Langoday Reuters by telephone. Lembata suffered a volcanic eruption last month, wiping out vegetation on top of the mountain, which allowed hardened lava to slide toward 300 homes when the cyclone hit, he said. Langoday feared that many bodies were still buried under large rocks. President Joko Widodo held a cabinet meeting Tuesday to expedite evacuation and relief efforts and restore energy. “If we can not get there by road, I demand that we open the entrance quickly by sea as well as by air,” the president said, adding that extreme weather had hampered the delivery of aid. Search and rescue agency chief Doni Monardo said Tuesday that aid was on the way from the military and volunteers. Monardo said there were health concerns about the overcrowding of evacuation centers and that authorities would provide rapid COVID-19 testing equipment in a bid to prevent an explosion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos