US, Iran is expected to start indirect nuclear talks in Vienna





Since then, Iran has consistently violated the terms of the agreement, such as the amount of enriched uranium it can accumulate and the purity in which it can enrich it. Tehran’s moves are calculated to put pressure on other nations in the deal Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain to do more to offset mutilating sanctions reconfirmed under Trump. President Joe Biden came to office saying restoring the deal and restoring Iran’s nuclear program under international restrictions was a priority. But Iran and the United States have not agreed on Iran’s demands that sanctions be lifted first. Senior foreign ministry officials from countries still in agreement, the so-called Joint General Action Plan, are holding a meeting chaired by the European Union on Tuesday in Vienna. Also in the Austrian capital is an American delegation led by the special envoy of the administrations for Iran, Rob Malley. State Department spokesman Ned Price said talks would be structured around working groups that Europeans would form with other parties to the deal. Price said Monday the talks are a healthy step forward but added that we do not anticipate an early or immediate progress as these discussions, which we fully expect, will be difficult. “We do not currently anticipate direct talks with Iran,” he said. Although of course we remain open to them. And so well we have to see how things start starting earlier this week. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter on Friday: No Iran-US meeting Unnecessary. A statement issued after the parties to the agreement met practically on Friday said the purpose of their meeting on Tuesday is to clearly identify the lifting of sanctions and nuclear enforcement measures, including by convening meetings of relevant expert groups. Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, an Iranian prosecutor said 10 officials had been indicted in recent years for the military crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in which 176 people died. Iran faced dry international criticism last month for releasing a final report blaming human error but did not appoint anyone responsible.

