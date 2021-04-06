We have endless ambitions for Scotland on the world stage – the Scottish National Party

The annual celebrations of Scotland Week are an important element in the calendar that first celebrates the contribution of the Scottish people and the enduring relationship between Scotland and the US with an important moment the great celebration on Tartan Day.

Alsoshtë also an opportunity to showcase Scotland standing on the international stage and the important role we can play in some of the biggest challenges we face.

In normal times I or one of my colleagues would be in the US, showcasing Scottish business, education and creativity in one of our largest markets and renewing friendships between our nations that go back centuries.

This year, Tartan Day arrives against a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic which has been extremely difficult and challenging for all of us and while normal events, showcases and parades are pending, the health crisis has shown it knows no bounds or makes a difference between countries emphasizing the need to strengthen international relations and working collaboratively to take the best steps we can to protect lives and ensure our recovery.

Scotland’s ambitions are great and we aim very much at what we want to achieve on the world stage not only in rhetoric but in meaningful action.

Scotland’s most popular party, the SNP, is running almost as many women as male candidates and has a list of potential MSPs from around the world or whose families came to Scotland in recent decades. Details at @SkotNacional https://t.co/IHTwWPIUqo – Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) April 3, 2021

This international celebration of Scotland’s history and role could not have come at a more critical time. At a time when the Westminster Tory government is becoming increasingly isolated and isolating with its post-Brexit vision, Scotland is looking to build bridges with our partners and take steps to expand our influence and amplify our voice.

As the Boris Johnsons Tory government pulls the pull-back bridge, waives international treaties and cuts international aid, the Scottish SNP government is taking a very different approach by expanding our presence in different cities and working to promote Scottish interests globally.

This tells everyone you need to know that while the SNP Government has established trading and investment centers in a number of different countries, including Paris, Berlin, Dublin and Brussels, the Tory government has instead taken steps to lower its status. of our EU neighbors and has refused to grant full diplomatic status to the European Union ambassador to the UK.

This is not just a small policy, it marks the diminishing role of the UK internationally and undermines the UK’s ability to work effectively with our partners.

Scotland Living Centers aims to promote Scottish interests and project our voice. A re-elected SNP government will continue that momentum, our ambition is to increase our political, cultural and trade ties with our Scandinavian and Baltic partners by establishing at least one center in each of those regions.

So as the UK leaves the scene, Scotland is growing and coming at a crucial time in the trip to Scotland.

In just a few months, the focus will be on Scotland ahead of COP26 hosted by the City of Glasgow.

The summit will be a critical moment in the global fight against climate change and as we build towards this event, a SNP government will work together with leaders from around the world, at all levels of government, to strengthen our efforts.

Scotland is a world leader in tackling climate change and the SNP has taken bold and ambitious steps to ensure that we do everything we can to address the climate threat. Legislation in Scotland obliges us to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 at the latest, and to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Scotland leads the world in climate action and the SNPs have a bold plan. Net Zero until 2045

Investing in renewable resources

22 million trees planted a year

Nationalization and decarbonization of our railways # BothVotesSNP for a greener Scotland. #BBCLeadersDebate pic.twitter.com/LNgb06OPZ1 – SNP (@theSNP) March 30, 2021

Like the Tartan Day celebrations, COP26 will be held at the same time as we go through the Covid-19 crisis. As the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter, it is absolutely critical to ensure a green recovery from the pandemic.

The SNP Program for Government and the Climate Change Plan put a zero-to-zero transition at the heart of our job, finance and investment action and recovery plans.

COP26 will show what Scotland can offer the world and show Scotland’s climate leadership.

The SNP is an internationalist party and we have a record that we are proud to stand in this election.

In our time in Government, we have brought world leading plans and legislation on a number of issues, and we continue to support progressive goals from global climate justice to the inclusion of UN rights and providing a safe haven for its advocates. human rights, Scotland is determined to play our part.

But Westminster is pursuing all the wrong advantages and holding back Scotland’s progressive recovery policies.

While the SNP is committed to building a brighter future for our younger generation by rejecting Trident nuclear weapons and passing legislation to incorporate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into law, the Tory government is instead committed to increase its stockpiles of nuclear weapons of mass destruction and take threatening steps to block child rights legislation.

Bairns not bombs is not just a slogan. It summarizes the very different governments that the people of Scotland face.

Scotland can do much better. Instead of being forced to mitigate the impact of Tory’s harmful policies, Scotland may be able to define our course as an independent country.

SNPs # SP21 the campaign has begun. @NicolaSturgeon will visit Scotland virtually, holding digital town hall meetings from Stranraer to Shetland. These times call for serious leadership – do # BothVotesSNP to re-elect Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister on 6 May. pic.twitter.com/wJqWM6f6X4 – SNP (@theSNP) March 31, 2021

As we approach the elections on 6 May, it is clear that Scotland is facing a choice of two futures. As the Westminster Tory government continues to pursue all the wrong priorities, Scotland may take a very different approach.

The upcoming Holyrood election will take Scotland to a crossroads – facing two different paths to two very different futures.

People in Scotland will be faced with the choice of long-term Brexit damage, austerity cuts, immoral nuclear weapons and Tory regression policies that have plagued Scotland for years, all imposed on us by a Tory government we did not vote for. let alone one led by the likes of Boris Johnson.

Or the opportunity to secure our country in Europe, to strengthen our international position, to build a fairer society, and to secure a green recovery as an independent country in a post-pandemic referendum.

The question in the election will be this: who has the right to decide the future of Scotland after the pandemic – the people of Scotland or Boris Johnson? Only two SNP votes on 6 May can put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnsons.