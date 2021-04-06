The Thomas family will return to the scene of the Bronco bus crash to mark the exact time of the accident

Scott Thomas is marking the third anniversary of the crash that killed his son Evan while traveling to the scene at the intersection of Highways 335 and 35.

This is where a tractor-trailer pulling peat moss passed through a stop sign on the Humboldt Broncos team bus track on April 6, 2018, killing 16 and injuring 13. Evan Thomas, 18, was one of the players who died that day.

“It simply came to our notice then [anniversary] of the crash, “Scott Thomassaid in an interview.

“But this year we plan to go to the location and be there at 4:53, the best estimate of when the accident actually happened. It’s an opportunity to spend some quiet time and see if we can be in “, you know, the last place he was on Earth. And maybe there are some signs of his presence there.”

Scott Thomas says he thinks about his son every day. (CBC)

Those affected by the crash are working to remember the lost people.

The Humboldt Bronco Memorial Committee and the City of Humboldtar propose a permanent memorial to Humboldt and a roadside memorial to the site of the tragedy.

Thomas said their family world is now smaller and quieter.

“Three years have passed and all the other background noise is somewhat faded. Things have definitely calmed down in this regard,” he said.

“So far it’s just our family, and we miss it a lot, every day.”

Thomas said he is not in frequent contact with other families. People are facing tragedy in their own ways.

In March, crash survivor Caleb Dahlgren published a memoir titled Cross Roads that tells the story of his life in hockey, playing for the Broncos that season, the crash and its aftermath.

Dahlgren said one of the reasons for writing the book was “to put my Bronco side.”

“So if anyone has any questions, they can read the book and then [I could] I go ahead and continue to live my life to the fullest, but I still honor them and remember them every day. “