International
The Thomas family will return to the scene of the Bronco bus crash to mark the exact time of the accident
Scott Thomas is marking the third anniversary of the crash that killed his son Evan while traveling to the scene at the intersection of Highways 335 and 35.
This is where a tractor-trailer pulling peat moss passed through a stop sign on the Humboldt Broncos team bus track on April 6, 2018, killing 16 and injuring 13. Evan Thomas, 18, was one of the players who died that day.
“It simply came to our notice then [anniversary] of the crash, “Scott Thomassaid in an interview.
“But this year we plan to go to the location and be there at 4:53, the best estimate of when the accident actually happened. It’s an opportunity to spend some quiet time and see if we can be in “, you know, the last place he was on Earth. And maybe there are some signs of his presence there.”
Those affected by the crash are working to remember the lost people.
The Humboldt Bronco Memorial Committee and the City of Humboldtar propose a permanent memorial to Humboldt and a roadside memorial to the site of the tragedy.
Thomas said their family world is now smaller and quieter.
“Three years have passed and all the other background noise is somewhat faded. Things have definitely calmed down in this regard,” he said.
“So far it’s just our family, and we miss it a lot, every day.”
Thomas said he is not in frequent contact with other families. People are facing tragedy in their own ways.
In March, crash survivor Caleb Dahlgren published a memoir titled Cross Roads that tells the story of his life in hockey, playing for the Broncos that season, the crash and its aftermath.
Dahlgren said one of the reasons for writing the book was “to put my Bronco side.”
“So if anyone has any questions, they can read the book and then [I could] I go ahead and continue to live my life to the fullest, but I still honor them and remember them every day. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]