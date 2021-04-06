OPP investigating two separate killings in southwestern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two separate homicides in southwestern Ontario in recent days.

According to the Elgin County OPP, a sudden death at a Duff Line mansion in Dutton / Dunwich on Sunday, April 4 just before 4:00 a.m. has now been declared a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of Oneida Nation of the Thames.

A second resident of the home suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, a separate homicide investigation is under way in Delhi, about 20 miles east of Tillsonburg.

On Tuesday, March 30 at about 2:30 p.m., OPP and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a death report at an address on King Street West in the city.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Shawn Murray from Norfolk County. The victim’s body was taken to the Ontario Attorney General’s Office in Toronto for a post-mortem examination. The results determined the death to be the result of the murder, police said.

Investigators are urging all Delhi area residents to check their properties for any items of clothing or packages they carry, such as a backpack. Police are also urging homeowners to check outdoor surveillance cameras for video footage that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information about each murder is required to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous advice can be made on crime prevention at 1-800-222-8477.