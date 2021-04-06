PM announces federal medical leave, offers more vaccine aid to PMs as COVID-19 cases rise

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reminding front-line workers that a federal medical leave benefit is available and offering prime ministers more help to speed up the distribution of vaccines.

His remarks come as the country faces a third-largest increase in cases and questions are being raised about the pace and receipt of possible vaccine appointments in some provinces.

In the second trimester of vaccine spread, there are more and more vaccines arriving in Canada each week, although the increase in available footage is not enough to keep the virus from spreading, with cases increasing causing new closures.

This is not the news any of us wanted, but hospital admissions are rising, ICU beds are filling up. Variants are spreading, and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to worry are getting sick, Trudeau said during a news conference Tuesday.

In Ontario and Quebec in recent days there have been reports of hundreds of unfilled vaccine encounters, while both provinces are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, including essential jobs such as factories where there have been reports of workers who go to work between explosions.

By sending a message directly to front-line employees, Trudeau brought the existing benefit of Canada’s recovery disease. Extended recently, it offers a form of paid paid leave for those whose jobs do not offer it. No one should go to work sick now, he said.

The prime minister said he would speak directly with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford about the peak in his province later Tuesday, and then all the prime ministers later in the week on how important it is to vaccinate as many people as possible. as soon as possible.

Trudeau also noted that the final installments of the federal governments $ 19 billion safe restart agreement are being sent to the provinces on Tuesday and offered to send more money if needed. The fund was first set up before the second wave to help the provinces reopen their economies safely in a bid to avoid further outbreaks.

The federal government has paid for the vaccines and were happy to continue to help with more resources as needed because it is not the time to go here and there about who should pay for what. This is the time to do everything we can together, to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible, Trudeau said.

Faced with this third major increase in infections, with more than 59,000 active cases nationwide since Tuesday morning, Trudeau is facing new criticism from the official opposition.

Ahead of Trudeaus’ announcement, Conservative leader Erin OToole called for a national public inquiry into the pandemic and is pressuring the federal government to appoint a special monitor within the auditor general’s office to track Canada’s ongoing pandemic response.

We are colliding with a third wave of COVID-19. We were basically back to where we were a year ago. Canadians are clearly frustrated and worried. It should not have been so, OToole said. What matters is that this never happens again. We must commit to learning from the mistakes made.

OToole said that while Canada should now focus on overcoming the pandemic, when it is over Canadians need to respond and implement the lessons learned. We need to know what worked and what did not. We need full transparency and accountability, he said.