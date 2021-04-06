International
PM announces federal medical leave, offers more vaccine aid to PMs as COVID-19 cases rise
OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reminding front-line workers that a federal medical leave benefit is available and offering prime ministers more help to speed up the distribution of vaccines.
His remarks come as the country faces a third-largest increase in cases and questions are being raised about the pace and receipt of possible vaccine appointments in some provinces.
In the second trimester of vaccine spread, there are more and more vaccines arriving in Canada each week, although the increase in available footage is not enough to keep the virus from spreading, with cases increasing causing new closures.
This is not the news any of us wanted, but hospital admissions are rising, ICU beds are filling up. Variants are spreading, and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to worry are getting sick, Trudeau said during a news conference Tuesday.
In Ontario and Quebec in recent days there have been reports of hundreds of unfilled vaccine encounters, while both provinces are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, including essential jobs such as factories where there have been reports of workers who go to work between explosions.
By sending a message directly to front-line employees, Trudeau brought the existing benefit of Canada’s recovery disease. Extended recently, it offers a form of paid paid leave for those whose jobs do not offer it. No one should go to work sick now, he said.
The prime minister said he would speak directly with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford about the peak in his province later Tuesday, and then all the prime ministers later in the week on how important it is to vaccinate as many people as possible. as soon as possible.
Trudeau also noted that the final installments of the federal governments $ 19 billion safe restart agreement are being sent to the provinces on Tuesday and offered to send more money if needed. The fund was first set up before the second wave to help the provinces reopen their economies safely in a bid to avoid further outbreaks.
The federal government has paid for the vaccines and were happy to continue to help with more resources as needed because it is not the time to go here and there about who should pay for what. This is the time to do everything we can together, to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible, Trudeau said.
Faced with this third major increase in infections, with more than 59,000 active cases nationwide since Tuesday morning, Trudeau is facing new criticism from the official opposition.
Ahead of Trudeaus’ announcement, Conservative leader Erin OToole called for a national public inquiry into the pandemic and is pressuring the federal government to appoint a special monitor within the auditor general’s office to track Canada’s ongoing pandemic response.
We are colliding with a third wave of COVID-19. We were basically back to where we were a year ago. Canadians are clearly frustrated and worried. It should not have been so, OToole said. What matters is that this never happens again. We must commit to learning from the mistakes made.
OToole said that while Canada should now focus on overcoming the pandemic, when it is over Canadians need to respond and implement the lessons learned. We need to know what worked and what did not. We need full transparency and accountability, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]