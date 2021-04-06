AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to infrequent blood clotting, says EMA official, but benefits still outweigh risks





An official with the European Medicines Agency made a connection on Tuesday between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and rare reports of blood clots in vaccine recipients. But the benefits of the goal still outweigh its risks, the official said as the agency itself completes its review of clotting incidents. As the number of blood clotting reports increases, the head of the EMA vaccine, Marco Cavaleri i tha the Italian newspaper ilMessaggeroits “clearly has a connection to the vaccine”, as translated by Reuters. The benefits of the stroke still outweigh the risks, he said. The news comes ahead of an updated safety review by the EMA unexpectedly on Wednesday or Thursday and following the agency’s March 18 decision to continue distributing the photos despite the small number of patients who reported serious, sudden blood clots. Some countries had banned the use of the vaccine prior to this decision to await the initial findings of the EMAs. At the time, the agency said it could not rule out a link to the clots. The EMA wanted to highlight the incidents so that vaccine recipients could “detect and mitigate” any potential effects, said CEO Emer Cooke. Meanwhile, in the UK, officials are considering restricting the use of the vaccine to people under 30, Channel 4Newsreportedon Monday. EMA experts have been reviewing the incidents since mid-March. The agency “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing,” the Amsterdam-based EMA said on Tuesday. declaration in AFP. “We will communicate and hold a press conference once the review is over. This is currently expected tomorrow (Wednesday, April 7) or Thursday, April 8,” she added. More than 22 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. RELATED: Europe approves safety of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns Throughout the process, AstraZenecahas said patient safety is its highest priority. “Regulators have clear and strict efficacy and safety standards for approving any new drug, and that includes the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine,” a spokeswoman said last month. “Vaccine safety has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirm that the vaccine is generally well tolerated.” RELATED: AstraZeneca again awaits coronavirus vaccine distribution targets in Europe Security concerns are not the only issue AstraZeneca is working on. Its European manufacturing operation has achieved an expected slow start, leading the company to dramatically lower its dose-distribution target for the first half of the year. In the US, the company has decided to look for another emergent BioSolutions snafu production partner in Johnson & Johnsons shoot production.

