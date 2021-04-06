IMA urges PM to open covid vaccination for all persons over 18 years of age

With covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic reaching record levels, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open vaccination to all persons over the age of 18; make the vaccination certificates necessary for entering public places; and impose continuous blockages with limited period to break the virus transmission chain.

Currently, we are vaccinating the population over 45 years. “In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be prepared with immediate effect in the war,” said Dr JA Jayalal, national president, IMA, in a letter to the Prime Minister.

IMA, a national voluntary organization of modern medical practitioners, noted that covid-19 vaccination stands as a single source, based on evidence to limit cases by boosting personal immune response and paving the way for herd immunity to reduce the severity of the disease. All citizens over the age of 18 will be allowed to get vaccinated. Covid vaccination should be available to everyone, free of charge, at their nearest possible location. Private sector family clinics will also be actively involved in vaccination along with private hospitals. “The availability of vaccination with all doctors and family doctors will have a positive impact on vaccination,” the letter reads.

IMA has recommended that circular-level vaccine forces be composed of public-private partnerships to implement mass vaccination, monitor and mitigate adverse drug events, and build trust. IMA said that despite the tremendous efforts, government and altruistic services of the modern medical fraternity, the second wave of the pandemic is reaching record heights. There are now more than 740,000 active cases in the country. Sunday, April 4, 2021, recorded the highest number of new covid-19 cases nationwide with more than 100,000 new cases, the highest daily increase recorded in the country since the pandemic began.

Despite implementing government guidelines, IMA said, non-compliance with appropriate covid behavior and mutations in the virus have dampened efforts to contain the spread in the second wave. He added that strict implementation and execution of some precautions will be essential to contain the pandemic.

The vaccination certificate will become a mandatory certificate for entering public places and receiving products under the public distribution system. Since there is an acute momentum of this disease as a measure to immediately break the chain, continuous blockade with limited period will be applied, especially for all non-essential areas such as cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, etc. “, It is said in the letter.

IMA further suggested that zero tolerance for non-compliance with appropriate covid behavior, increased infrastructure, beds and oxygen availability, moral support and enthusiastic commitments of front-line health workers, providing adequate support for health care remedies and Strict adherence to Evidence-based treatment protocols are the key factors needed at the moment.