International
Thousands of Niagara School staff could be vaccinated for COVID-19 during the April break
Thousands of school staff in Niagarawill will be able to get vaccinated starting Saturday.
About 4,000 teachers and other people working in Niagara County School Board (DSBN) schools can take their pictures between April 10 and 18, according to a press release from the board.
The Niagara Catholic Board also says approximately 2,000 qualified staff can now register to receive their vaccine at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Recreation Center in St. Louis. Catharines. Goalanyone who wants to have a kick can take one before returning to class after the spring break on April 19th.
“Schools are microcosms of the community and we know we are not immune to being affected by community cases,” Camillo Cipriano, director of the Niagara Catholic School District Board, said in a statement.
“We know how easy it is to transmit COVID-19, especially the disturbing new variants,” he said. “This is one more step towards what most of us recognize as a normal school year, hopefully in September.”
Both boards highlighted Niagara Health and Niagara County Public Health, thanking officials and the hospital system for advocating for school staff to take pictures as soon as possible.
“Vaccination of staff working in schools means that another layer of security and protection is for students, staff and their families,” Warren Hoshizaki, DSBN Director of Education, said in a press release.
The DSBN states that, with provincial plans to keep schools open, it has pressured staff to be vaccinated, describing the shooting of school workers as “critical”.
With incredible support from @NRPublicHealth & @niagarahealth, 4,000 #DSBN staff working in our schools can get the COVID-19 vaccine! Getting vaccinated will help keep our students, staff and families safe. THANK YOU @NRPublicHealth @niagarahealth! : https://t.co/S8rjM1vwoH pic.twitter.com/AXZIo0PPLZ
“NRPH and Niagara Health have gone beyond ensuring that staff working in schools are vaccinated and we are extremely grateful,” Sue Barnett, DSBN chairman, added in the announcement.
“By making this decision, they have increased the safety of our students, staff and families for the rest of the year.”
The board says staff are working with health officials this week to sort out the logistics of providing the photos so they can start this weekend.
There are still no word on shots for HWDSB staff
A spokesman said shortly before noon Tuesday that the Hamilton-Wentworth County School Board (HWDSB) has not received any updates on when its staff members can expect to be vaccinated.
“There is no doubt that we continue to advocate for education workers to get vaccinated,” Shawn McKillop wrote in an email. “We are standing by hope and will continue to work with Hamilton Public Health Services.
HWDSB Director of Education Manny Figueiredo also said that the board of directors and the executive council continue to make efforts for education workers to have the priority of getting vaccinated.
“Education staff are essential, especially in this third wave, and plans need to be adjusted to recognize your value and keep schools open,” he said in a message to staff yesterday.
Meanwhile, local teachers’ unions are pushing for their members to be vaccinated.
Daryl Jerome, president of the local negotiating unit of the Ontario High School Teachers Federation, said in an email to the CBC that local public health “should take the lead in Niagara Health and prioritize vaccines for education workers.” , tani “.
Jeff Sorensen, president of the Hamilton-Wentworth Local for the Ontario Primary Teachers Federation, said the union has not received any shooting information for members so far.
He noted the HWDSB’s call for vaccines, saying it was “confused by the apparent disconnect” between incitement to shoot and keeping schools open for personal instruction.
“If vaccines are needed to keep staff and students safe, then why are we still open when we do not have access to vaccines?”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]