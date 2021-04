The Dutch cargo ship left Norway after the dramatic rescue of the crew

OSLO (Reuters) – Emergency response crews on Tuesday tried to prevent a Dutch cargo ship in the North Sea from sinking and causing an oil spill off the coast of Norway as the crew had to be evacuated in stormy weather. . Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika ranks as its crew is evacuated in stormy weather off the coast of Norway in the North Sea, April 5, 2021 in this image still taken from social media video. Joint Rescue and Coordination Center (JRCC) South Norway through REUTERS Footage released by the Norwegian Rescue Coordination Center showed some of the 12 crew members jumping into the sea late Monday from the evil Eemslift Hendrika roster before being rescued by helicopter. The others rose directly from the deck. Everyone was brought to safety, but the ship continued to move towards the ground. It is currently about 74 km (40 miles) off the Norwegian coast. The wind is expected to gradually move the ship in a course parallel to the shore, giving more time to the rescue operation, Hans Petter Mortensholm of the Norwegian Coast Guard told. Our calculations now show a window of opportunity for action, lasting until after noon on Wednesday, he said. The risk of pollution is our main concern. Hendrika has about 350 tonnes of heavy oil and 50 tonnes of oil in its reservoirs, the Coastal Administration said. Smit Salvage, a subsidiary of Dutch shipping company Boskalis, told Reuters he had been contracted to try to rescue the ship and was mobilizing a team to be sent to Norway later Tuesday. Allowing safety, Smit would seek to take his crew aboard the Hendrika and tie the ship to a so-called anchor handling tow, a powerful ship built to move ropes for the oil industry. That’s the goal to put him on an attractive line and in a quieter place, said Smith Salvage spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer. A Norwegian Coast Guard vessel is on standby in the area and could also be used for towing purposes, the Coast Guard said. Built in 2015 and registered in the Netherlands, 111.6 meters (366 feet) The Eemslift Hendrika is a yacht carrier, carrying smaller vessels on its deck, according to the Monaco-based Starclass Yacht Transport, which trades shipping services. . One of the smaller boats tied to the deck fell from the storm, the Coast Guard said. Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by David Goodman, Gareth Jones and David Evans

