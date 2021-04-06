New Covid growth in Chile shows how vulnerable the UK is until we are fully vaccinated





Asked about Chile at the Covid Mondays conference, Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said it was unclear what was going on there but gently warned that it could happen here as well. We absolutely need to learn from those countries that are well ahead of us or behind us in terms of vaccine deployment, he said. That’s why we want to [unwind lockdown] in a consistent manner. Because the assumption is that just because you vaccinate a lot of people, then the problem goes away – I think Chile is a good corrector for that. Indeed if you want a comparator for Chile, the UK is probably as close as you will get. Chile is well ahead of us in double doses of vaccines, but in singles we are not that far away. Like Chile, our vaccine mix is ​​also divided between mRNA and conventional shocks – which are thought to provide greater protection against newer variants of the virus. Just as the efficiency of Sinovac seems to have dropped in the face of the Brazilian variant, the AstraZeneca strike is less effective against the dissimilar South African version. Three new modeling studies released by Sage on Monday further highlight the Chilean risk. Central projections from Imperial College London and the University of Warwick suggest we will be hit by a modest but very real third wave in late summer, pushing deaths back again between 100 and 250 a day. This would not be enough to overload the NHS, but it would nevertheless provide a serious public health challenge. This may seem pessimistic given the current situation, but some of the basic assumptions made by the modelers seem, to my eye at least, quite optimistic. They assume 90 percent of the vaccine is given to people under the age of 50; they set AstraZeneca efficacy against infection at 63 to 65 percent; and, most importantly of all, they assume that no new variant appears. The third model from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) reveals what happens if the assumptions that affect the transmission of the virus are revised – and it’s not nice. Assumes that the effectiveness of AstraZeneca against infection is a 31 percent more modest. The resulting third wave then rumbles from late July to early August, taking deaths back to over 1,000 a day and creating a crisis of a magnitude similar to that of January. Many would argue that the LSHTM study takes a very faint picture of the ability of AstraZeneca vaccines to stop asymptomatic infection and they may be right. But even if you take that view, the model hints at what might happen if a new variant explodes and reduces the effectiveness of vaccines. If that were to happen – and some think that as we suppress the UK version through vaccination, it becomes more likely – then we could indeed become Europe’s Chile. Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos