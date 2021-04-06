UK Captain Tom’s family calls for fundraising celebration | Back page

LONDON – The family of British Captain Tom Moore, World War II veteran who raised the spirits of a nation during the pandemic, is calling on people to unite and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday. to.
Moore struck a chord with closed Britain and made headlines around the world, walking around his garden with the help of a framework to raise $ 53 million for the National Health Service.
His death in February drew condolences from Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the White House to Joe Biden. The news was reported across Europe, the United States, Asia and beyond.
One year from the day he started his walk, his family is inviting people around the world to come up with a challenge around number 100 and finish it over the Bank weekend, April 30 through May 3, marking his birthday. Moore.
Examples given include writing a poem in 100 words or telling 100 people the line that became Moore’s expression: “Tomorrow will be a good day.” Proceeds can go to the Captain Tom Foundation or any selected charity.
“This has to do with whoever you are, in whatever circumstances you are in, invent your challenge around number one hundred,” Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told Reuters. “You imagine if he were still here, he would just think it was the best thing ever.”
Hannah said her father had become a beacon of hope in a dark time. After deciding to raise 1000 1,000, he raised almost milion 40 million in just under a month. In 10 days he had received 1.5 million emails. His 100th birthday was marked with the arrival of 200,000 cards.
“He left us with this incredible gift of hope,” she said of a man who became known for his ingenuity and positive outlook. “We know his voice of hope for the world resonates.”
