African leaders call for accelerated climate funding





Africa remains a continent with great potential if we act now to contain the pandemic, tackle serious debt burdens, and work on plans and tools to tackle climate change, said newly appointed World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Presidents from Congo, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Kenya and other countries spoke of the need for support to accelerate efforts against climate change, which has affected food security and health on the continent. The story goes down the ad Africa contributed only 3% of global emissions, however we are the continent which is already paying the highest price, said Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Every day, storms seem more violent, floods are more frequent and droughts are more severe … our crops are failing. People are being forced to flee their homes, becoming climate refugees, he added. Sea levels are rising, drowning cities … The oceans are turning to acid and salt is seeping into agricultural lands, causing further serious food security challenges. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, said developed countries have a responsibility to support them in Africa, as the lowest carbon emitter, and face the worst consequences and impacts of climate change. The story goes down the ad Ten of the top 12 countries most at risk of drought are in Africa. Eight of the top 12 countries affected by agricultural risks are also in Africa, he said. However, Africa is not getting the resources it needs to adapt to climate change. Globally, only 10 percent of climate finance goes to adaptation, and Africa has received only three percent of global climate finance. He said the goal of the development bank groups is to mobilize $ 25 billion for climate adaptation over the next four years. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged members of the G7 and other developed countries to increase their share of climate finance allocated to adaptation and sustainability from 20% to 50% of their overall climate funding. The story goes down the ad He also called for expanded support for efforts on the continent. Guterres pushed for concrete proposals from the Novembers COP26 climate conference to facilitate and accelerate climate financing for African nations. The virtual Tuesday Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and the Global Adaptation Center Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

