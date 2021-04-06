International
Oxford discontinues study of AstraZeneca vaccine in children
Oxford University has stopped a small clinical trial in children of the Covid-19 vaccine developed with AstraZeneca, ahead of a new risk assessment this week by regulators investigating possible links between stroke and rare but potentially fatal blood disorders. in adults.
The trial suspension, which was conducting tests on 300 volunteers aged 6 to 17, is the latest hurdle for a product seen as a mainstay of vaccination programs in the UK and around the world.
The university said it had decided to suspend the trial before the release of “additional information” from the UK Drugs and Health Products Regulatory Agency, following its review of cases of thrombosis (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low number of platelets) in some adults. She said there were “no safety concerns in the pediatric study”.
The MHRA and the European Medicines Agency are both expected to release new risk assessments this week, following incidents of rare blood disorders in people in Europe who have had strokes in Oxford / AstraZeneca.
They may suggest limiting the use of AstraZeneca stroke in younger people who are more susceptible to abnormal blood clotting and much less likely to suffer severely Covid-19.
Both regulators have previously insisted there was no definitive link between the stroke and the cases, but many European countries have imposed restrictions on the use of the vaccine in younger adults and some have suspended its use.
Speaking before Oxford suspended the trial, UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tried to reassure the people, insisting that the MHRA would continue to monitor any side effects of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. “Regulators look absolutely closely at any adverse incidents.”
Speaking on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to continue to come forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccines. “It is very important to emphasize that the best thing of all is to vaccinate our population, to get them all out by taking the blow. This is the main thing. ”
The Oxford-AstraZeneca product is the most widely used vaccine in the UK, currently one of the most successful in the world. Any restrictions on its use could further affect a distribution that newly released government documents revealed could be slowed by as much as one-fifth in the coming months.
Instructions from the Cabinet Office to the Government Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) released on Monday showed that vaccination levels in the UK were expected to slow to 2.7 million doses per week by the end of July from the previous 3.2 million doses of provided for that period. But a supportive scenario suggested the number could drop to 2.5 million doses a week.
Subsequent modeling by scientists of those numbers for Sage revealed that this supply squeeze could result in a significantly greater resurgence of hospitalizations and deaths later in the summer, after the blocking restrictions were lifted. They warned that a third substantial wave of Covid-19 cases was “very likely” as a result.
Asked about the slowdown in vaccine use, the prime minister’s spokesman declined to provide “additional details on vaccine supplies and deliveries”, citing commercial confidentiality and security considerations, but insisted the UK was on track to offer a vaccine for all adults by the end of July as planned.
A person close to the government vaccination program suggested the scaled-down discount scenarios were a cautious response to uncertainties such as the disagreement with the EU over supplies. Restrictions on AstraZeneca vaccine imports from India are another source of uncertainty.
The scientific modeling team from Warwick University – one of three academic groups fed by Sage forecasts – found that even a slightly slower spread of vaccines leads to a significantly larger third wave of the epidemic, as the population’s immunity less will be developed when the final blocking restrictions are removed.
“Given that there is little difference between the two spread rates (about 7 percent over 20 weeks) the difference between the two epidemic profiles is surprisingly large,” said Warwick modelers.
