Himachal imposes fresh borders on rallies





Prime Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced the new reduction of wedding and funeral ceremonies amid the growing number of daily Covid-19 cases and deaths at HP. The government has limited the number of people to closed parties, functions, weddings and funeral rituals to 50 while 200 people will be allowed at any social gathering held outside. Swarnim Rath Yatra which was to start on April 15 has also been postponed. The CM has headed the health department to increase bed capacity in government hospitals and asked to make ropes in private institutes to make alternative arrangements. He said there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders, vaccines, PPE tools, masks or hand cleaners. There has been an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and Himachal is no different, said Jai Ram on the outskirts of a function organized at the BJPs headquarters to mark the foundation day of the holidays. No restrictions on the movement of tourists Thakur refused to impose any restrictions on the movement of tourists. Health Minister Rajeev Saizal, meanwhile, said election rallies were not responsible for the spread of Covid-19. Cases are on the rise as people are reluctant to follow safety norms, he added. The state registers 428 new infections, five deaths The Covid-19 case load in Himachal exceeded 66,000 on Tuesday after 428 people tested positive for the virus. The number of cases rose to 66,237 while the death toll rose to 1,068 after five people succumbed to the disease. Of the new cases, 112 were reported in Kangra, 75 in Mandi, 62 in Solan, 58 in Shimla, 40 in Una, 18 in Hamirpur, 17 in Chamba, 15 in Bilaspur, 10 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur. There are 3,740 active cases in the state while recoveries have reached 61,311 after 458 patients recovered. Shimla is the hardest hit district with 11,235 cases followed by Mandi (10,692) and Kangra (10,099). Solan has 7,873 infections, Kullu 4,619, Una 4,484, Sirmaur 4,105, Hamirpur 3,737, Bilaspur 3,488, Chamba, 3,242, Kinnaur 1,404 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.

