A third variant of Covid-19 has been discovered in Vermont, officials say

The Massachusetts-based Broad Institute, a lab that processes many of the Vermonts Covid-19 tests, told the state Monday that it had discovered variant P.1 in a copy from Vermont, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine. The state is still awaiting information on where the resident infected by the variant and their travel history resides.

Like two other variants discovered in Vermont recently, scientists believe that variant P.1 may be up to twice as transmissible as previously dominant strains of the virus.

As I said before, this is not a surprise, but it is a concern, Levine said. The variants we found in Vermont spread faster from person to person, faster than we can vaccinate people. This is why everyone should follow the instructions very strictly to prevent the spread of the virus.

As Covid-19 spread rapidly late last year, more contagious variants appeared in the UK, South Africa and Brazil. New pressures have emerged in Oregon, California and New York in recent weeks.

Virus mutations in the UK and California have each arrived in Vermont already. While reporting the arrival of type P.1 on Tuesday, Levine said the evidence points to those variants of presence that account for the high rate of persistent Vermonts infection in recent weeks.

The variants have had health officials on high alert because they are significantly more contagious than previous types and because research suggests that vaccines do not offer equal protection against some of the mutations in the virus.

Variant P.1, which is responsible for an increase in deaths and cases in Brazil in recent months, recently arrived in New England, where it has run a increase in new infections in Massachusetts.

While P.1 contains a mutation that may limit immunity, scientists still believe vaccines are effective, though perhaps less so against the new strain. Early laboratory results suggested last month that the Pfizers vaccine still protects against each of the variants, but may do so less effectively than from previous types.

To date, Centers for Disease Controlhave registeredmore than 15,000 cases of the UK variant in the US The Agency has registered 374 cases of B.1.351, which originates in South Africa and 289 cases of P.1 nationwide.

On Tuesday, officials said the presence of variants in Vermont underscores the need for a rapid and effective distribution of vaccines, as the state and country are now engaged in a race between vaccines and variants.

The more people who can be vaccinated, the harder it is for the variants to spread from person to person, Levine said.

It all has to do with slowing the spread rate and significantly reducing the chances of different strains succeeding because the virus is simply not able to be transmitted and transmitted when more people are vaccinated, Levine said.

The announcement of the arrival of P.1 variants came as Scott unveiled an ambitious four-phase plan to remove most of the Covid-19 restrictions by July 4th. Levine said the spread of variants is unlikely to affect that timing.

The fact that variants are more contagious is one of the reasons there are more cases, but again, these are cases that can be prevented with vaccines if we can just get vaccines in people’s arms fast enough, he said.

Burlington has been monitoring wastewater for viral activity since August and announced in January it would begin testing wastewater for the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus, a variant from the UK that health experts believe could soon be the dominant Covid-19 species in the U.S. The city first detected traces of strain in wastewater samples on February 11th.

The Department of Health reported the first documented case of the UK variant to a resident of Chittenden County nearly a month later. Days after that, two Vermonts one in Chittenden County and one in Franklin County were found to have tested positive for the variant that started in California.

This story has been updated.

The main wastewater treatment plant in Burlington along the Lake Champlain coast. Photo by Jim Welch / VTDigger