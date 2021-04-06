THIRD CURRENTS: Missouri State Establishes a Weekly COVID-19 Testing Event in Jefferson City





The State of Missouri will now host coronavirus community testing sites in communities across the state to provide greater access to testing options and to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 community transmission, particularly in the first days of this public health emergency. “We quickly learned in the early days of this public health crisis how important testing was to prevent the virus from spreading,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The demand for COVID-19 testing has changed over the past year, but it is still a vital factor in moving us beyond this virus. In Jefferson City, the state will host testing the following Sunday, April 11 and 18, May 9 and 23, and June 13 and 27 at American Legion # 1423 at Tanner Bridge rd. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. We remain concerned about variants emerging across the US, so that means preventative measures and widespread testing are far more important to move us beyond COVID-19, Williams said. Being aware of a COVID-19 diagnosis gives you the knowledge you need to protect yourself and those around you. No pre-registration or appointment required. An ID issued by the government is not required, but if available it will speed up the on-site registration process. Community testing events are free COVID-19 testing options. Health officials administer nearly 5 million PCR tests in Missouri Since Tuesday’s COVID-19 panel update, nearly 5 million PCR tests have been administered in Missouri since the pandemic began. Said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 4.96 million tests were given with at least 11% returning positive, according to the panel. Data said health officials averaged about 4,500 tests each day during the week ending Saturday. Health officials have performed a total of 6.3 million tests – the number includes PCR, antigen and serology tests. PCR and antigen tests are both used to determine if a person has a case of COVID-19. Serological tests are only used to detect if someone has COVID-19 antibodies. Missouri’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 4.5% – the cumulative positivity rate was reported at 16.9%. Both rates have fallen for several months. While the state’s positivity rate has dropped, so has the COVID-19 test. As of mid-February, health officials have not administered more than 66,000 tests in a week. From July 2020 to January 2021, the department said the state was averaging at least 100,000 tests each week. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services The panelist said more than 491,000 Missouri people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – an increase of 309 from the day before. Four more deaths were added to the number of deaths from the state pandemic – a total of 8,508 since March 2020. Vaccines against coronavirus were increased from the day before. The panel said more than 2.75 million doses of vaccine have been administered to more than 1.7 million Missouri people who have started vaccination. Data from the health department said just over 1 million people in the state have completed vaccination. Boone County had the best state vaccination rate at 34.3% of Boone Countians who had started vaccination. It’s a half percent increase from the day before.

Cole / Email Alert Breaking News / Health / Jefferson City / Missouri / News / Top Stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos