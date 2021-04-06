The possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine come into sharper focus

LONDON For months, European countries have seen the way out between the desired will and the rejection of the AstraZenecas vaccine, with the fate of the shots rising and falling over supply points and questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine itself.

But few concerns have been proven to disrupt the distribution of working horse vaccines worldwide in Europe, as blood clotting reports are very rare in some recipients. Many countries responded by banning the use of shots, only to start giving it back after a clear adjustment by regulators at the European Medicines Agency and then banning inoculations a second time in certain age groups as doctors became more concerned for clots.

On Tuesday, those concerns were reinforced again when a senior vaccine official at the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine was linked to extremely rare, though sometimes fatal, blood clots in a small number of recipients. It was the first indication from an international regulator that clots could be a real, if very unusual, side effect of the shock.

Regulators now appear to be considering issuing their first official warnings about possible side effects not only in continental Europe, which has long been wary of hitting for political and scientific reasons, but also in Britain, the birthplace of the vaccine. AstraZeneca and during the biggest champion, where new data have sown concerns as well.