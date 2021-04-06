International
Russian police arrest doctors seeking to treat opposition leader Alexei NavalnyExBulletin
Pavel Golovkin / AP
MOSCOW Russian police said on Tuesday they had made a number of arrests outside the jail where opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 44, is being held. Navalny started a hunger strike last week, protesting the lack of medical care for back pain and loss of sensation in both legs.
Doctors allied with Navalny headed for the gates of the criminal colony in Pokrov, about 60 miles east of Moscow, to seek entry. Police said they made nine arrests, including that of Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the independent union of doctors Alliance of Doctors and one of Navalny doctors.
the union later wrote on Twitter that Vasilyeva was released, although three of her colleagues were still in police custody. A CNN news team was also briefly arrested.
In February, a Moscow judge sent Navalny to prison for 2 1/2 years for violating the terms of a 2014 sentence that the European Court of Human Rights later ruled was unfair. Navalny was arrested as he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisonous attack with a rare nerve agent he blames on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin, who refuses to pronounce Navalny’s name in public, has denied any involvement in the poisoning. Although the Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is too insignificant to guarantee his attention, he was banned from running against Putin three years ago. Following nationwide protests following Navalny’s arrest in January, authorities responded by arresting him more than 10,000 people in an extended stroke of dissent.
Navalny has built a national follower on social media and continues to post from prison through his associates. March 26, he first complained about his health, saying he had not mentioned it before in the hope that he would receive medical attention from prison authorities. it announced his five-day hunger strike later Monday, he wrote that he had a fever and a bad cough and that three fellow prisoners were being treated for tuberculosis.
Olga Mikhailova, one of Navalny’s lawyers, told Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy on Tuesday that there were no doctors in the Pokrov criminal colony. She said about 2,000 doctors had already signed up an open letter asking Navalny to be examined by specialists he trusts, including the German clinic that treated him after his poisoning.
“All necessary action is being taken. Of course, any special treatment for one of the convicts has been ruled out,” Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, told reporters in Moscow. “If we are really talking about an illness, then appropriate treatment will be provided.”
For now, the Kremlin’s adamant stance on Navalny and his supporters appears to have been successful in suppressing dissent. Navalny allies have not called for more rallies since January and said they would not announce future protests until half a million Russians were registered. a separate website. As of Tuesday, the number of registered protesters was just over 395,000.
The Kremlin’s tireless media campaign against Navalny has also borne fruit. A survey published by the Independent Levada Center this week shows that 48% of Russians believe that the court ruled correctly in the Navalny case, while 29% do not.
Still, as long as Navalny is in prison and in poor health, he will remain on the international agenda.
In a video conference with Putin Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel brought up Navalny’s situation, sending a message that Western leaders will not forget.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]