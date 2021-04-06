The US is stepping up aid to the Palestinians as some in Congress shout badly

WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is moving again to increase U.S. aid to the Palestinians as the fire sparks a new Middle East policy that is in direct contrast to that pursued by its predecessor.

For the third time in two weeks, the administration has either publicly or tacitly announced to Congress its intention to provide the Palestinians with tens of millions of dollars in aid. On Monday, the administration informed lawmakers it would give the Palestinians $ 40 million for law enforcement and security costs in the West Bank and Gaza.

“Supporting a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an essential objective of US national security,” the State Department said in a statement released on April 2 but broadcast only on Monday. “As an essential part of this effort, US government assistance seeks to build professional and accountable security and criminal justice institutions that maintain security and stability in the West Bank, uphold the rule of law, contribute directly to regional security, and protect the population.”

The Biden administration has made no secret of its belief that former President Donald Trump’s approach to the Middle East, which alienated Palestinians, was flawed and made peace prospects less likely. The new aid appears to be intended to encourage the Palestinians to return to negotiations with Israel, although there is no indication that it will have that effect and Israel has not yet publicly weighed it.

The $ 40 million newly allocated comes in aid of $ 75 million in aid to infrastructure, health and civil society groups, the administration told Congress on March 28, and $ 15 million in aid to the coronavirus it announced the day before.

The administration is also expected to announce this week a resumption in funding for the UN agency dealing with Palestinian refugees, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The Trump administration had cut funding for the Palestinians to almost nothing and ended support for the UN agency as it adopted a firmly pro-Israel approach to its Middle East approach.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had backed the removal of funding for the aid agency, suggesting it was responsible for perpetuating Palestinian poverty and asking if all the millions of people it serves in indeed they are refugees.

Just a week before stepping down, Pompeo accused UNRWA of being “full of rubbish, fraud (and) concerns about supporting terrorism” and said there are less than 200,000 legal Palestinian refugees still alive.

Pro-Israel lawmakers are signaling opposition to the renewed funds, noting in particular that federal laws prohibit direct assistance to the Palestinian Authority or the provision of assistance to the PA as long as it continues to pay payments to people convicted of anti-SH .BA anti-Israel attacks and their families.

Already, a handful of Republicans are preparing to challenge the aid, saying it violates the so-called Taylor force and acts of anti-terrorism clarification, both of which passed with strong bipartisan support.

The resumption of aid comes days after the Nonpartisan Office of Government Accountability released a report revealing that the US government had not properly verified all of its Palestinian funding recipients for U.S. counterterrorism criteria as required by law between 2015 and 2019, when Trump cut off most of the aid.

While he said the U.S. Agency for International Development had followed the law regarding the people and groups it directly funded, he had not done the same with the entities, known as sub-grants, to which these groups distributed taxpayer dollars. “If funding continues, we recommend measures to improve compliance,” said the GAO report, which was published last week.