The NI Assembly will step down to debate loyal violence

The North Assembly is set to remember Thursday to debate a motion condemning recent violence and attacks on police in loyal areas.

The Alliance Party, which proposed the motion, secured the required support of 30 Assembly members to remind the MLA of the Easter holidays, with the session expected to take place on Thursday morning.

It was signed by members from all five parties in the Northern Executive.

Weeks of tension from a number of issues, driven and encouraged by a number of people who really need to know better, have brought us to this point, said Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

Violence must stop, but also the political cover given through vague comments and empty threats.

There is no room for ambiguity this violence should be condemned by a united Assembly, which fully supports the rule of law in Northern Ireland.

A total of 41 police officers have been injured in the violence, the Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) said on Tuesday.

Nine other officers were injured Monday night in Ballymena, Co Antrim, during riots around an illegal parade of loyalists.

Speaking to reporters in Fermanagh on Tuesday, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the violence and directly appealed to young people who are angry at the moment in time and do not get a criminal record.

Resignation

She also said she had spoken to youth workers who told me that part of the issue, not all, but part of it is the fact that there are no youth centers currently open due to Covid restrictions.

Ive asked the Executive to look into it urgently and open those youth centers immediately. . . so those young people can get out of the way and get away from some of the malignant influences that are in our society.

Ms Foster again called for the resignation of North Chief Simon Byrne, saying confidence had gone to his leadership.

Mr Byrne has refused to back down and has defended policy actions. In a statement issued in her capacity as Minister of Justice on Tuesday, Ms. Long said Chief Constant had her full support.

The Norths unionist parties demanded Mr Byrnes’s resignation following last week’s decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fin politicians for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral in apparent violation of the Covid-19 rules in force at the time.

The rule of law is very important to me, individually and as a party leader, and last week when it was very clear that the rule of law was damaged because Sinn Fin introduced themselves to the law, a special status for their burial while everyone else had to deal with restrictions at specific points in time, Ms. Foster said.

I admit there is a great deal of anger about this. But if the rule of law means anything, it is that everyone is equal under the law and everyone should be subject to the same law, she said.

At a news conference in Belfast on Tuesday, Chief Inspector Davey Beck said police were in discussions with local councilors, community representatives and church groups trying to end the violence.

I will urge all influential people to use that influence to stop this. There is a choice that this should not continue. That could lead to a conclusion and an end, he said.

Asked who he believed was responsible for the disorder, he said there were a small number of disgruntled groups, crime-related groups that are involved in orchestrating and promoting this violence.

My testimony to this is that when the officers responded to the incidents they came across gasoline bombs, heavy masonry, debris that has already been prepared, so to me this shows a degree of orchestration, preparation and purpose by the people involved.

Police have made a series of recent drug seizures against the loyal breakaway faction, the South East Antrim UDA, which is believed to be behind the riots in the Newtownabbey area.

Elsewhere, senior sources indicated that loyal paramilitaries have raised tensions among the youth but it is not believed to be a coordinated campaign.

Tensions have risen in loyal areas since January where there is opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol because it establishes a customs and regulatory border between the North and the rest of the UK and anger has risen further last week following a controversial decision to not prosecuted 24 Sinn Fin Politicians for attending Bobby Storey funeral during Covid-19 restrictions.

Attacks on police

The PSNI said on Tuesday that Officers of the Tactical Support Group were attacked after police tried to engage with attendees in an unannounced parade in the Crebilly street area of ​​Ballymena around 9.35pm on Monday.

Part of the M2 was closed for a while to allow debris to be cleared from the carriageway, including a wheeled basket that had been dumped on the highway.

Gasoline and masonry bombs were also thrown at police in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus in Co Antrim and Derry.

In Carrickfergus, an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of items for use with gasoline bombs.

Chief Inspector Davy Beck said the reckless and criminal behavior put the officers’ lives in danger and such senseless behavior shows the clear disregard of those responsible for the safety of others by dumping rubbish on a highway.

It is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured, or worse, he said.

He again called on all those who have influence to do what they can to end this violence as no one wants a repetition of these shameful scenes.

In Derry, two vehicles were set on fire in the Nelson Drive Water area and bins were burned on the road.

Police also received a report that a brick had been thrown at a taxi on Main Limavady Road.

A number of petrol bombs were also thrown at police during a security alert in the nationalist Templemore area of ​​the city.

On Monday afternoon, loyalist groups, some wearing masks, marched through the streets in cities across the region, including Portadown, Ballymena and Markethill.

PSNI is investigating those marches, which do not appear to have been notified to the Parade Commission.