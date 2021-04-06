Canada brings Jenna Hellstrom to camp ahead of friendlies Wales, England

CBC

No charge for Ejaz Choudry’s death, 62-year-old shot and killed by police while in crisis

The Ontario Police Supervisor has ruled that there will be no criminal charges against police in the death of a 62-year-old father of four children shot and killed by an officer last summer after his family called a non-emergency help desk while he was in crisis. In a ruling issued Tuesday, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Director Joseph Martino concluded that Peel Regional Police officer who fired two bullets into Ejaz Choudry’s chest acted reasonably when he opened fire from the apartment balcony. of Choudry in Mississauga, Ont., on June 20, 2020. Choudry, the report says, was armed with a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife when police knocked on his balcony door and shouted at them in English that his family has said he did not understand properly throwing the gun. The officer in charge was concerned about Choudry, who had schizophrenia and was not taking his medication, risking self-harm, Martino said. A statement sent to CBC News on behalf of the Choudry family by their lawyers said the family was “deeply disappointed” but not surprised by the SIU’s decision. “Ejaz did not commit any crime. He did not deserve anything from it,” says the statement, which states that police claimed they should have intervened for Choudry’s safety but nevertheless killed him within seconds of entering the apartment. LOOK | Ejaz Choudry’s family reacts to news that no police officer will be charged with his death: The statement says police, who had been on stage for nearly three hours, entered the unit against the family wishes and asked why family members were prevented to talk to Choudry before police enter. “If there is no reasonable reason to file charges in this case, then when will the SIU ever take action on a police murder?” Officer declined to speak to SIU Two of the three officers on the balcony who spoke to investigators claimed that Choudry moved towards them, with a knife in his hand, after the balcony was violated a claim which Martino notes are the only source of evidence. direct. After a stun gun and plastic bullets failed to subdue Choudry, the report says, the third officer opened fire (SIU did not name the officer). The officer who shot Choudry refused to speak to SIU or return his notes, as permitted by the Ontario Police Services Act. The only thing known about his point of view are the words another officer reportedly heard him say immediately after the shooting, the report says: “I had to do it. I had no choice.” “Police officers are bound by a duty to protect life, which extends to the general public and not just the victims of crime,” Martino says in his ruling. “The law is clear that police officers are not required to measure the force they used accurately or carefully.” As such, I believe [the officer’s] the use of his firearm was objectively reasonable, necessary and proportionate to the threat posed by Mr Choudry, despite the tragic loss of life it caused. “The Ontario SIU is investigating all cases involving police resulting in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of sexual assault.” He thought police would shoot him. “For a brief moment during the roughly three-hour meeting, there was a light Choudry’s daughter and another family member spoke to him from the hallway outside the apartment, asking him to leave his house and give the knife to the police. “He said he would not go out because he thought the police would within hours, by 8:38 p.m., he was dead. The stairs used by police can be seen located in front of Choudry’s balcony and his family home in Mississauga on June 20, 2020. (SIU) Earlier that day, Choudry, who had been hospitalized for psychiatric care, decided to leave the hospital again for medical advice.At around 5pm, his daughter called a non-emergency line seeking medical help for her father ë her, who looked confused and reportedly had a pocket knife. Paramedics were the first to arrive at the apartment, followed by police, who tried to talk to Choudry through the apartment door. Choudry told the officers to leave. Instead, his daughter entered the unit, holding behind two officers. Inside, they found Choudry in a bedroom sitting on a prayer mattress and asked to see his knife. His daughter translated their words into Punjabi and according to the report, he discovered a large kitchen knife from under the mattress “pointing towards the officers”. Again, he asked them to leave. Attempts to communicate with Choudry continued from the hallway outside the apartment, but Choudry refused to leave, saying he was afraid of police. Choudry ‘difficult’ to understand: Report Around 6pm, tactical officers took control of the scene and asked the family to go downstairs and not communicate with Choudry. Officers remained at the door trying to “reassure” Choudry that assistant doctors were there to help, but the report suggests that communication was “difficult,” and that he only occasionally responded in English. A Punjab-speaking police officer finally arrived around 6:45 pm along with more tactical officers. Choudry did not show warmth to the Punjab-speaking officer either, but “confirmed that he had no intention of harming himself,” before beginning to pray aloud. He also reportedly warned police not to go inside again and “look what will happen” if they come. Choudry allegedly was holding this 20-centimeter kitchen knife when a Peel police officer opened fire on him from the balcony of his apartment last June. (SIU) Meanwhile, the officer in charge began to formulate a “deliberate action plan,” which would see one tactical team enter the apartment through the balcony, while another enters five seconds later through the front door. It was 19:42 before a crisis negotiating team was called and they were an hour away. Sometime before 8 p.m., the report says, Choudry stopped communicating and there was no sound from the apartment. After about 20 minutes without communication, the officer in charge decided to execute the action plan. The video posted on social media after Choudry’s death captured what happened next. LOOK | Tactical officers break Ejaz Choudry’s balcony door in June 2020: Officers on the balcony kicked in the door, repeatedly shouting, “Put the knife in.” Seconds later, the sound of gunfire is heard. A post-mortem examination determined that Choudry died from gunshot wounds to the chest. Not a departure from what the ‘reasonable person’ would do: SIU After being shot, the report says, Choudry fell back to the floor with the knife still in his hand. Officers again ordered him to throw the knife, the report said, with an officer firing rubber bullets at him when he did not appear to be acting. Another then kicked his arm, “resulting in the knife falling to the floor.” Instead of helping him and preventing him from killing himself, you go in and kill him? – Hassan Choudhary Choudry’s family has said he was a weak man suffering from diabetes, had a history of heart issues and recently underwent lung surgery. The report says the officer in charge was advised “Choudry could barely walk or breathe”. “In the face of these concerns and not being able to win a visual over Mr. Choudry, [the officer in charge] was in a position where he had to weigh the risk of inaction in case Mr Choudry was in medical distress, “Martino writes, arguing that he does not admit that Choudry could not have walked towards the officers. Regardless of setting the plan.” in training a series of events with devastating consequences, “he writes, the movement was not a” departure from what a reasonable person faced with the same choices would do. “As to whether the mobile Peel police crisis unit, made up of a professional mental health police officer, should have been called, Martino writes that they were ‘busy with another incident.'” Regardless, the officer in charge told SIU that the mobile crisis team would not have been deployed in this case because a knife included a theme that has also come up in other recent deadly interactions involving police, including that of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto. Speaking of that case, former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders previously told reporters, “There is no way I would get a nurse into a knife fight. “We know more needs to be done,” says the police chief. Another case in a series of recent fatal police meetings involving people in crisis, including that of Korchinski-Paquet, D’Andre Campbell and Clive Mensah, the report acknowledges “there have been concerns that the police presence could escalate these situations and exacerbate them.” “In Mr Choudry’s case, his paranoia about the police played a significant role in his death and these concerns “They have obvious validity,” Martino writes. Still, he says, “while questions about police reform are of paramount importance, systemic issues in policing can only play a role in SIU decision-making when they are relevant to guilt.” the criminal potential of a particular police officer. “Ultimately, he concludes,” I am not reasonably satisfied with the above reasons that the shooting of Mr Choudry constituted a legally unjustifiable force or was the culmination of a of conduct from criminal negligence “. Hashim Choudhary, Choudry’s nephew, addresses reporters in front of the apartment building where the fatal shooting took place the night before. (Galit Rodan / Canadian Press) Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah issued a statement following the decision offering his condolences to the family. “The pain and grief felt in the community and within our organization has been deep,” he said. “We recognize that more needs to be done to support those in crisis and the police should not be the main person responding to calls to manage mental health calls.” He acknowledged that “gaps still exist” and said the force was working to expand its mobile crisis team program. But for Choudry’s family, who had held out hope for responsibility in his death, the news of the decision raises only other questions that will now have to wait for a forensic investigation to be answered. “This is an old man in his house. He poses no threat to anyone at all. And instead of providing security and assistance, it took eight seconds to shoot him alone and kill him,” said nephew Hassan Choudhary. for CBC News. “Regardless of race, regardless of mental state, physical condition, we should treat each other as human beings and we think that as a Canadian citizen, he was not given the right.” He was not treated like a man. “