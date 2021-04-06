The mummies of ancient Egyptian kings and queens move to a new resting place in the Golden Parade of the Pharaohs

Saturday night in downtown Cairo looked like a live scene from the movies.

Think of the dramatic effects of lighting, performers in ancient Egyptian costumes, and horse-drawn carriages and show stars: 22 royal mummies of the New Kingdom from the 17th to the 20th dynasties, according to the Ministry of Antiquities of the country.

Similar:Powerful countries break their silence on human rights abuses in Egypt

As part of the multimillion-dollar event, the Golden Pharaohs Parade, 18 kings and four queens were transported by Museum of Egypt in Tahrir Square along the Nile River to their new home in National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, south of the capital.

Mummies, traveling in special vehicles resembling boats and ordered in chronological order from every Pharaoh reigns, were placed in nitrogen-filled boxes equipped with shock absorbers. It was a 40-minute ride and the road was freshly paved to minimize any bumps.

Once at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi oversaw a ceremony involving a live orchestra, singers and dancers. Unrecorded videos played on a giant screen.

The mummies were originally buried about 3,000 years ago in secret tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the site near Deir al-Bahri. Both areas are close to the southern city of Luxor. Tombs were first excavated in the 19th century.

Similar:Public Art Honoring American Egyptian Moustafa Kassem Sends Universal Message on Human Rights

Later, the mummies were sent to Cairo by boat sailing on the Nile. Some were displayed in glass boxes, while others were stored. The remains of Ramses II were sent to Paris in 1976 for intensive restoration work by French scientists.

More Academy Awards than Educational

The Golden Pharaohs’ Parade surrounded Tahrir Square, where authorities officially unveiled an obelisk and four sphinxes.

Radwa Rashad watched the ceremony that was broadcast live from her home in Cairo. She runs a digital marketing business there and calls herself a great passion of heritage and antiquities.

Rashad said the theatrical events were amazing, but she feels the historical details of who these kings and queens were who lost throughout the festival.

Similar:10 years after the Arab uprisings, Egypt at the lowest point for human rights

You know when you go to a movie in Denzel Washington, and then suddenly, you realize that Denzel Washington only appears in one-tenth of the movie? And you are like, really?

Rashad grew up learning about mummies and saw them during school trips. But this event, she says, could have been more educational.

It was more Academy Awards than the transfer of 22 kings and queens from the Pharaonic era. Radwa Rashad, resident of Cairo

It was more Academy Awards than the transfer of 22 kings and queens from the Pharaonic era.

Among them: Queen Hatshepsut, Egypts only pharaonic woman who wore a fake beard to overcome the tradition that required women to play only secondary roles in the royal hierarchy.

Monica Hanna is the interim dean of the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Cairo.

They all have wonderful stories, each of them, she said.

Similar:Arab uprisings: What role did social media actually play?

King Ramses II is the only Egyptian pharaoh to have been issued a passport. That’s because he had to go to Paris in the 1970s for UV treatment, according to Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo.

She explained: He was growing a mushroom and was transported by a special air force plane with his passport, and according to the profession, it was said Pharaoh. So this is pretty sweet.

Mummies have moved a lot through time for restoration and display, but this last trip was to ensure their long-term preservation.

The new venue is actually better, a little better than the one they were in, more climate controlled, has more space. Monica Hanna, Arab Academy of Marine Science, Technology and Transport

The new venue is actually better, a little better than the one they were in, more climate controlled, has more space, she said.

The mummies will be on display at the museum later this month. The TV parade was part of Egypt’s efforts to attract foreign tourists by advertising its antique artifacts. The tourism industry has been recovering from political unrest following the popular uprising of 2011 that toppled old autocrat Hosni Mubarak, and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

But critics say it costs a lot at a time when Egypt is struggling. They also show the spectacle as a deviation from President Sisis on human rights records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.