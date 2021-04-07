Israel-Iran Sea fighting escalates as mine damages Iranian warship





An Iranian warship stationed in the Red Sea was damaged by a notorious Israeli mine attack on Tuesday in an escalating shadow naval clash that has characterized exchanges of the two adversaries in recent years. The shipwreck, which Iranian media identified as Saviz, came as progress was reported on the first day of talks to revive US participation in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers. Israel, which considers Iran its most powerful enemy, strongly opposes a resumption of that deal, which was abandoned by the Trump administration three years ago. Some Iranian news media showed images of flames and smoke coming out of a ship struck in the Red Sea, but the full extent of the damage or any casualties was unclear. The Saviz, although technically classified as a cargo ship, was the first ship intended for military use to be known to have been attacked in Israeli-Iranian clashes.

A social media account of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the ship had been stationed in the Red Sea for some time to fight the pirates. The Tasnim news agency, the Revolutionary Guard media, said Saviz was damaged by a mine that had been attached to the ship. There was no official Iranian confirmation of the attack as of Tuesday night, but several Telegram social media channels operated by Revolutionary Guard members blamed Israel for the blast. Israeli officials had not commented since Tuesday evening and as a political issue they rarely confirm or deny responsibility for actions taken against Iran. But a U.S. official said the Israelis had informed the United States that their forces had hit the ship around 7:30 a.m. local time. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share private intelligence communications, said the Israelis had called the attack a revenge for previous Iranian attacks on Israeli ships and that Saviz had been damaged under the water line. The exact location of the ships in the Red Sea was not immediately clear.

The clashes have been going on for two years, but previously involved another type of target. Since 2019, Israel has attacked merchant ships carrying Iranian oil and weapons through the Eastern Mediterranean and the Red Sea, a new naval front in a regional shadow war that had previously been played out by land and air.

The U.S. official said it was possible the attack was delayed to allow Dwight D. Eisenhower, a U.S. aircraft carrier in the area, to establish a distance between him and Saviz. Eisenhower was about 200 miles away when Saviz was hit, the official said. American Maritime Institute published a report in October 2020 claiming that the Saviz was an undercover military ship operated by the Revolutionary Guards. The report said uniformed men were present on board and a type of ship used by the Revolutionary Guards, with a hull similar to a Boston Whale, was on the deck of the ships. Iran has been involved in its clandestine attacks. The latest was reported on March 25, when an Israeli-owned container ship, Lori, was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea, an Israeli official said. No casualties or significant damage were reported. The Israeli campaign is part of Israel’s efforts to curb Iran’s military influence in the Middle East and to thwart Iranian efforts to circumvent US sanctions on its oil industry.

