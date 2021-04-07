Proactive news headlines including Parent Company, One World Lithium, Vox Royalty and Global Energy Metals





New York, 06 April 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – EVmo Inc. (OTCMKTS: YAYO) records record annual revenue in 2020 results; plans to make 2021 the year of the electric vehicle click here

Parent Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) (OTCPINK: GRMWF) launches its Caliva CLUB cannabis loyalty program click here

One World Lithium Inc (CSE: OWLI) (OTCQB: OWRDF) is close to resuming drilling in the Salar del Diablo; notes the increased interest of investors in the lithium sector click here

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (CVE: TBRD) (OTCMKTS: THBRF) says an interactive episode of ‘Last Children on Earth’ will air on Netflix click here

Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB: RCRT) buys artificial intelligence software company Upsider.click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRA: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) appoints Dr. Steven L. Wolf as consultant for its clinical research program for the treatment of strokeclick here

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE: NEXE) (OTCMKTS: NEXNF) (FRA: NX5) says its Xoma Superfoods e-commerce store is now directly click here

American Battery Leaders (OTCQB: ABML) Praise Money Concentrated on Electric Vehicles in President’s Infrastructure Proposal Click here

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) says top-tier hospital system has purchased its PURE EP systems for multiple campuses on its national network click here

CO2 Gro Inc. (CVE: GROW) (OTCQB: BLONF) (FRA: 402) to debut its Israel Delivery Solutions technology at Pharmocann Global cannabis greenhub click here

KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) signs exclusive agreement with AerialX Drone Solutions for anti-drone technology click here

Vox Royalty Corp (TSXV: VOX) (OTCMKTS: VOXCF) welcomes news on Jangada Mines vanadium project in Brazil where it holds 1% NSRClick here

ME2C Environment (OTCQB: MEEC) monetizes patent portfolio by entering into agreements with US energy producers Click here

Access to Safe-T’s Zero Trust Network Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) filed in March 2021 Gartner Research report click here

Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE: VMC) (OTCQX: BUSXF) (FRA: 6LG) states that its buses selected by the State of Washington in the state-wide purchase contract click here

Catalyst Investor of TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B) to list its Canadian Bitcoin on the Bittrex Global Exchange click here

Karora Resources Inc (TSE: KRR) (OTCMKTS: KRRGF) (FRA: 5RN1) makes the second major nickel discovery at the Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia click here

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (FRA: 50N) (CVE: NSP) (OTCPINK: NSPDF) appoints marketing executive Drago Adam to its Advisory Board Click here

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) (CSE: LXX) to rate DehydraTECH in four drug markets click here

Phunware Inc. Board (NASDAQ: PHUN) (FRA: 2RJ) approves $ 1.5 million bitcoin acquisition ahead of client ecosystem data platform and ecosystem mobile loyalty ecosystem click here

Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE: CODE) (FRA: C5B) (OTCQB: BKLLF) acquires 50% stake in start-up of non-fungible marks, InstaCoinclicklick here

Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE: AUL) (OTCMKTS: AURQF) (FRA: 1GA) reveals the highest grade of gold drilled to date in its Aureus East gold project in Nova Scotia Click here

Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE: GEMC) (OTCMKTS: GBLEF) (FRA: 5GE1) strengthens agreement to buy Rna nickel-copper-cobalt project in Norway click here

Telson Mining Corporation (CVE: TSN) (OTCMKTS: SOHFF) (FRA: TSGN) reports steady improvement in turnover and recoveries at Campo Morado minec click here

Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FRA: VP2) joins LOI with Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance on Redesca and Redesca HP to prevent and treat thromboembolic disorders click here

Co-CEO of Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) says ‘Las Vegas is back’ and screams jump into Q4 cannabis, click here

First Mining Gold Corp (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRA: FMG) enters into partnership to advance the Hope Brook gold project click here

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (FRA: 2UE) Premium 5 and RAD brands to debut in New Brunswick click here

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE: PGM) (LON: PUR) (OTCMKTS: LRTNF) (FRA: L11A) Says High-Scale Underground Drilling Results at Red Lake augur in Short-Term Mining Well Click here

HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCMKTS: CBDHF) (FRA: 8OO) to enter the Asian market through the Alibabas market Click here

AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE: AGRA) (OTCMKTS: AGFAF) (FRA: PU31) and other owners to sell the food business for $ 35 million to Organigram Holdings Click here

Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE: RDY) hits powerful gold mining at considerable width with the first holes of the girl program in the Northshore project click here

