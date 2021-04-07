Modern Luxury Media Resumes International Hours with New Editor | tidings

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today the editors of Modern Luxury Media, the nation’s largest luxury media company, are pleased to officially announce the reopening of International Hours, the ultimate luxury watch destination.

Modern Luxury Media Resumes International Hours with the New Editor-in-Chief

The watch category focuses around the belief that each watch is a part of precious history.

Every high-level watch is a testament to incredible craftsmanship, engineering and centuries-old traditions. International Hours has always been the real authority in bringing brand equity and industry links into this category. Resumption of International Hours is not only a testament to the brand’s history of identifying and tracking premium parts, but tells a broader history of its ongoing investment in creating innovative experiences to lure the next generation of watch enthusiasts.

While new and improved International Hours will anchor in this rich heritage, the publication will attract a new generation of watch consumers focusing on enriching the platform and publishing it to include more live content. In particular, content will focus on bringing inclusion, rather than exclusivity, to the storytelling experience.

To bring reimagined International Hours for life, Modern Luxury has chosen Stephen Watson as Editor-in-Chief. Watson is not only a watch enthusiast but also an experienced journalist who has worked at leading luxury fashion publishers including Vogue, Men’s Vogue, Surface, Watch Journal and Revolution.

“I’m excited to take on the role of the new editor in chief International Hours, “especially after a year when time has become more precious to us than ever.”

Watson has also contributed sight articles for Town & Country and Esquire to the US and is a member of the academy of the Foundation du Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Genve.

Caroline Childers, founder of International Hours within Modern Luxury Media who has been the Publisher of International Hours for the past twenty years it is no stranger to the luxury watch and arm of Modern Luxury media jewelry. Childers will again be the reimagined publisher of Watches International.

“I’m glad to be part of the reprint of International Hours and watch it grow within the Modern Luxury Media portfolio, “he says Caroline Childers, Watches International Publisher. “We think there is a massive opportunity to bring the legacy and history of luxury watches and inject it with a new approach with innovative digital thinking and cross-channel platform strategies.”

The official launch partners for Watches International are Hublot, Richard Mille, and Omega.

With a carefully targeted distribution strategy for the wealthiest luxury consumers and watch enthusiasts across the country, International Hours is set to launch with a two-year publication in June in 20 markets nationwide. In the past, International Hours the printed book was distributed primarily through retail at Europe. Now this re-release also includes an expanded distribution of Watches International in the US, with direct channels for the consumer and retail. Within the reimagined platform, International Hours will be the innovative digital destination covering news, launches and more within the luxury watch vertical.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA:At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation’s largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the richest audiences in the most prominent cities across the US through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85 + brands in 22 markets, we offer powerful marketing solutions that allow luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the countries and ways that matter most. Visit modernluxurymedia.comand find us at Instagramor follow us further Tweet.

About INTERNATIONAL CLOCKS: Seeing the watch industry through the lenses of fashion, design and culture, International Hours is a luxury lifestyle publication and platform for everyone, from the style-conscious connoisseur to the dishonest collector. Published twice a year for spring and autumn, print edition of International Hours puts perceptive and engaging writing alongside engaging images, to create a new watch title with the authority to educate, but also to entertain.

Media contact

Kadourcy Raquel

Chief Marketing Officer

248.225.0226

[email protected]

