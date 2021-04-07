International
Frank Kelleher is named the new President of Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway is taking on a new president.
Frank Kelleher, NASCARs Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, has been named Speedway president, officials confirmed to The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday.
Kelleher replaces Chip Wile, who has been promoted to a new role overseeing all 13 NASCAR-owned runways as Senior Vice President and Chief Tracking Officer.
Kelleher and Wile will immediately take on their new roles.
“I’m very honored,” Kelleher told the News-Journal. Roleshtë is a historical role that represents the most iconic place of vehicles in the world. It is not sunk yet.
More:Robin Braig, former president of Daytona International Speedway, dies at the age of 64
Fans for 500:Speedway International Daytona President Chip Wile hosts 30,000 fans at the Daytona 500
Highway Smyrna e Re:The local part is one of 22 pieces presented in the NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge
Kelleher, 40, has been at NASCAR for nearly two decades, starting with an internship in 2002. The following year, he took on a full-time role as a marketing coordinator and has been constantly moving through the levels.
Most recently, Kelleher oversaw a team responsible for directing media sales and partnering with NASCAR and its trail.
Locally, Kelleher helped provide founding sponsorships for the highly visible Speedways injectors, which were installed as part of the $ 400 million Daytona Rising project that began in 2013.
Growing up a competitor, the Daytona brand means a lot to me, said Kelleher, who is a two-time national champion with the World Karting Association. (Race) is about our fans without our fans will be nothing. This is what makes working in motor sport so special. Day 1, there are my heads.
Kelleher, originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, lives in Ormond Beach with his wife, Lauren, and two children. He becomes the ninth president of Speedway.
For nearly two decades, Frank has demonstrated the ability to foster meaningful relationships and lead critical areas of our business, said Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice President of NASCARs. He is a dedicated member of the larger Daytona Beach community, a true team builder, and most importantly, he has a deep-rooted passion for vehicles and promoting the fan experience.
Wile replaced Joie Chitwood as the dirty president in 2016, holding the position for nearly five years. Robin Braig, who died in February, was president of Speedways from 2002-2010.
The chip has played a tremendous role in driving the success of our two main tracks at Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway, said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. Always looking to offer to our incredible fans, Chips ’constant desire to improve and foster innovation will serve sport well in this new and important leadership role.
Prior to Daytona, Wile was president of Darlington Raceway, leading a five-year strategy to recreate the track experience, including the successful presentation of the now widely known “comeback” race weekend.
AtDaytona, Wile successfully oversaw the promotion and operation of several new events, including Country 500 in 2016 and a revised Speedweeks this February that spent a three-headed weekend at the Daytonas Road Course.
Serving the race fan community, our industry and the France family as president of Daytona International Speedway has been the greatest honor of my career, Wile said. I look forward to working with our team of talented track presidents as we continue to enhance the fan experience and bring back lifelong memories whenever someone steps on our track properties.
Next weekend of the main Speedways race is a double head of NASCAR August 27-28, featuring the Cup Coke Zero ‘Coke Zero Sugar 400’ and the Xfinity Series Wawa 250.
“I’m a vehicle person,” Kelleher added. “This is the industry I have always wanted to work in.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]