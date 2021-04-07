Frank Kelleher is named the new President of Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is taking on a new president.

Frank Kelleher, NASCARs Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, has been named Speedway president, officials confirmed to The Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday.

Kelleher replaces Chip Wile, who has been promoted to a new role overseeing all 13 NASCAR-owned runways as Senior Vice President and Chief Tracking Officer.

Kelleher and Wile will immediately take on their new roles.

“I’m very honored,” Kelleher told the News-Journal. Roleshtë is a historical role that represents the most iconic place of vehicles in the world. It is not sunk yet.

Kelleher, 40, has been at NASCAR for nearly two decades, starting with an internship in 2002. The following year, he took on a full-time role as a marketing coordinator and has been constantly moving through the levels.

Most recently, Kelleher oversaw a team responsible for directing media sales and partnering with NASCAR and its trail.

Locally, Kelleher helped provide founding sponsorships for the highly visible Speedways injectors, which were installed as part of the $ 400 million Daytona Rising project that began in 2013.

Growing up a competitor, the Daytona brand means a lot to me, said Kelleher, who is a two-time national champion with the World Karting Association. (Race) is about our fans without our fans will be nothing. This is what makes working in motor sport so special. Day 1, there are my heads.

Kelleher, originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, lives in Ormond Beach with his wife, Lauren, and two children. He becomes the ninth president of Speedway.

For nearly two decades, Frank has demonstrated the ability to foster meaningful relationships and lead critical areas of our business, said Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice President of NASCARs. He is a dedicated member of the larger Daytona Beach community, a true team builder, and most importantly, he has a deep-rooted passion for vehicles and promoting the fan experience.

Wile replaced Joie Chitwood as the dirty president in 2016, holding the position for nearly five years. Robin Braig, who died in February, was president of Speedways from 2002-2010.

The chip has played a tremendous role in driving the success of our two main tracks at Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway, said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. Always looking to offer to our incredible fans, Chips ’constant desire to improve and foster innovation will serve sport well in this new and important leadership role.

Prior to Daytona, Wile was president of Darlington Raceway, leading a five-year strategy to recreate the track experience, including the successful presentation of the now widely known “comeback” race weekend.

AtDaytona, Wile successfully oversaw the promotion and operation of several new events, including Country 500 in 2016 and a revised Speedweeks this February that spent a three-headed weekend at the Daytonas Road Course.

Serving the race fan community, our industry and the France family as president of Daytona International Speedway has been the greatest honor of my career, Wile said. I look forward to working with our team of talented track presidents as we continue to enhance the fan experience and bring back lifelong memories whenever someone steps on our track properties.

Next weekend of the main Speedways race is a double head of NASCAR August 27-28, featuring the Cup Coke Zero ‘Coke Zero Sugar 400’ and the Xfinity Series Wawa 250.

“I’m a vehicle person,” Kelleher added. “This is the industry I have always wanted to work in.”