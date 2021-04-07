Virtual homage planned to mark third anniversary of Humboldt Broncos bus crash





An improvised memorial to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on the corner of Highway 35 and Highway 335, near Codette, Sask., On April 6, 2019. Kayle Neis / Canadian Press A church bell rang 29 times once for each person who was killed or injured at the end of a virtual emotional homage marking the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held online Tuesday by St. Augustine Catholic Church in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, while hundreds of people watched. Rob Muench was mayor of Humboldts on April 6, 2018, when a semi-trailer truck ran a stop sign and boarded the hockey team bus lane at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask. The story goes down the ad Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured. Muench, wearing a Bronco jersey, told the service that a barrage of support from across the country has helped those still suffering from the tragedy. These kind gestures have helped us throughout our three-year journey to date. I would like to thank the parents, family members and surviving players who have meant the positive changes that are taking place in our country because of this tragedy, said Muench, who is now the deputy mayor of the cities. You are certainly making our world a better place. The church bell rang at 4:50 p.m., the estimated time of the crash. It was followed by a moment of silence. Twenty-nine candles were also lit in memory of those who died and to honor those who survived. The current mayor of Humboldt, Michael Behiel, has called April 6, 2017-18 Humboldt Bronco Day and said he would love to see it continue every year. The story goes down the ad Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also addressed the anniversary during a conference in Ottawa. He said it is a particularly difficult day for many people. We remember 16 people taking from us very quickly. And as we do, we stay with family, friends, and teammates whose lives changed forever. People grieving across the country were thinking of you, Trudeau said. I can only imagine how hard it is for you not to gather on this day. And for anyone who continues to recover and rebuild, your strength is tremendous. Every day, all Canadians stay with you. Humboldt plans to build a $ 25 million tribute center in addition to a roadside memorial to remember the 16 people who died and 13 who were injured in a bus crash three years ago. Canadian Press Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.

