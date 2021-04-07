Better days ahead for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines as supply increases

Connect with us

The long-awaited increase in the State vaccine program against Covid-19 starts this week, although the acceleration in supply is likely to occur more slowly than originally anticipated.

Up to 960,000 doses of vaccine are expected to be delivered to Ireland this month, according to informed sources about 100,000 more than was reported last week.

With about 90 percent of supplies being used within days, that indicates at least 860,000 people receiving a vaccine dose in April.

These figures mark a significant improvement in the 1.18 million doses shipped to Ireland in the first three months of the year.

More than 30,000 people were vaccinated on Good Friday, the first time the daily figure was approaching something like the system’s target peak capacity. Overall last week, 120.00 doses were administered, over 100,000 registered a week earlier.

Last week was also good for deliveries, with 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 80,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and a small shipment of Moderna vaccine received.

The government and the HSE had consistently promised the spread of vaccines would increase significantly in the second quarter of the year, when the distribution of 3 million doses was expected.

