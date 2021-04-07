International
Better days ahead for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines as supply increases
The long-awaited increase in the State vaccine program against Covid-19 starts this week, although the acceleration in supply is likely to occur more slowly than originally anticipated.
Up to 960,000 doses of vaccine are expected to be delivered to Ireland this month, according to informed sources about 100,000 more than was reported last week.
With about 90 percent of supplies being used within days, that indicates at least 860,000 people receiving a vaccine dose in April.
These figures mark a significant improvement in the 1.18 million doses shipped to Ireland in the first three months of the year.
More than 30,000 people were vaccinated on Good Friday, the first time the daily figure was approaching something like the system’s target peak capacity. Overall last week, 120.00 doses were administered, over 100,000 registered a week earlier.
Last week was also good for deliveries, with 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 80,000 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and a small shipment of Moderna vaccine received.
The government and the HSE had consistently promised the spread of vaccines would increase significantly in the second quarter of the year, when the distribution of 3 million doses was expected.
Nodular spread
It now looks like there will be an overall supply overload, with shipments increasing over time between April and June.
Given the bumpy history of the spread so far, it would not be surprising if further setbacks occurred. Supplies are confirmed by drug companies in just two weeks, so everything beyond that is within the scope of the forecast.
On the ground, proliferation is still overloaded with a number of issues, many of which have to do with prioritization.
More than two-thirds of those over the age of 70 have received a first dose and the inoculation of this group is expected to be completed next month.
However, the process of identifying very high-risk patients who are also currently being vaccinated continues. The lack of a national disease registry and accompanying IT infrastructure is being felt as doctors try to identify qualified patients on their lists. The HSE is even considering an advertising campaign to reach out to patients with difficulty reaching.
The HSE initially estimated that there were 150,000 people in this group, but now believes there may be more than 200,000. Some doctors report coming under severe pressure from patients to join this group, but the HSE insists there are clear clinical guidelines on who qualifies.
It all sounds somewhat similar to the expansion of the category of healthcare workers in the front line, more than 244,000 of whom have been given a first dose. This is three times the number of employees on the HSE front line, and there is no group vaccination distribution.
Meanwhile, there are about 500,000 other patients in the high-risk category 7, who will be inoculated before the age of 65-69. It will be interesting to see if the size of this category increases before this time.
Age-related prioritization
Several thousand vulnerable groups 4 patients from all over the country were vaccinated at Aviva Stadium over the weekend. Asked why they were not taken closer to home, an HSE spokesman explained that many were patients at Dublin’s largest hospitals who would have arranged appointments for them. Patients were free to get the vaccine at hospitals closer to home if they wished, the spokesman said.
While the shift to age-related priorities has generated controversy over the past week, especially among teacher representatives and the Guard who think their members are being neglected, the real mystery is why this system was not adopted from the beginning.
Experts seem to have waited for evidence showing that particular professions are not at increased risk because of the work they perform. However, it was always clear that the risk posed by the virus increases massively with age, above all other factors.
About 250,000 vaccines a week will have to be administered starting next week if growth promises are to be kept. To date, less than half of the 37 planned vaccination centers are operational. Doubts have been expressed about the HSE’s ability to provide enough manpower to administer this dose level, prompted by its failure to confirm how many vaccines will be available to deliver doses later this month.
Despite these issues, the one-millionth vaccine administration is likely to happen later this week, it is a milestone for a program that has to wait for better days from now on.
