The Trans-Tasman Super Rugby can continue as planned after the travel bubble was announced

Confirmation of a quarantine travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand means that the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman could start as scheduled on 14 May.

New Zealand Rugby professional game leader Chris Lendrum confirmed on Wednesday that the New Zealand government decision to open the trans-Tasman bubble from April 19 had lit up the proposed competition.

There will only be one major change in the draw with the “super round” set to be removed. Lendrum stated that the round that would be staged in a single venue over the weekend was considered too difficult to organize, instead five matches would be played in venues to be negotiated between the teams in question. Rugby Australia confirmed to ESPN that they had started watching alternative matches.

“This is something we have finished off the track to do this year,” Lendrum told reporters. “With the building of insecurity in it, it was just very hard to think of supporting ourselves all in one city.

“Certainly is certainly a concept we want to explore in the future when the conditions around our competition are resolved a little more.”

The three “super round” round was set to feature the Brumbies against the Blues; Hurricanes vs. Force; Rebels against the Highlanders; Reds vs Shefat; Waratahs against the Crusaders.

Lendrum confirmed that there will be no requirement for players to be vaccinated to play.

A green light for cross-border racing has brought relief and excitement to New Zealand Rugby with many people believing in a full third round of Super Rugby Aotearoa too much for everyone involved.

“It was always Plan A. That’s what we wanted,” he said. “New Zealand teams have not played Australian teams for 12 months, now. There are two really strong Australian teams lurking on the other side in the Reds and Brumbies, and we know our teams will be looking forward to testing. themselves against them.And there is plenty of potential in the other three teams.

“I know the players are excited, and the coaches will be excited by a different challenge and the opportunity to make, not just one, but two finals during a Super Rugby season. It’s all new and very exciting for all. “

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday confirmed that the corridor will open on April 19, giving SANZAAR, New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia just over five weeks to ensure the competition starts as planned between majit.

“The Director-General of Health considers that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low and that travel without quarantine is safe to begin,” Ardern said.

Fears that last week’s COVID-19 broadcast to the community could push the bubble back and endanger the Super Rugby crossover series proved unfounded despite Ardern acknowledging Brisbane’s premature three-day blockade.

Queensland Reds and Crusaders run their respective Super Rugby AU and Aotearoa races, but both teams are desperate for the trans-Tasman game Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

The quarantine trip for New Zealanders traveling to Australia had been in place since late last year, but for the race to continue in its original six-week format or without the need for a single hub, it had to be the same scenario for Australians traveling to New Zealand.

The risk remains that quarantine trips may be interrupted or even suspended if COVID cases reappear in a particular state in Australia, with that state being removed from the “green zone” travel category if required.

Super Rugby’s Trans-Tasman could still face disruption as a result of five Australian franchises spread across four states and the Australian Capital Territory, although Super Rugby AU has already had to be flexible in its withdrawal this season after blocking Victoria a week away from the start of the competition.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman is set to open with the Reds hosting the Reds in Dunedin in May. 14

The Ardern announcement is also good news for the Rugby Championship which is expected to return to its four-nation format with the return of South Africa later this year.

The tour could take place in both New Zealand and Australia as a result of the travel bubble, with the Springboks and Pumas also clear to travel between the two nations after first completing a two-week quarantine in each country.