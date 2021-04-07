MGM Resorts International Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Publication Date | National News





LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes Wednesday, April 28, 2021. MGM Resorts will be hosting a conference call that day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. In addition, additional slides will be posted before the start of the call on the MGM Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com. The call will be accessible via the internet throughhttp://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/ or by calling 1-888-317-6003 for local callers and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The conference call access code is 8737442. A repeat call will be available through Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Repetition can be achieved by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The access code to the replay is 10153499. About MGM Resorts International MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top class hotels and casinos, top-notch meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts create comprehensive, iconic experiences through their suites Las Vegas-inspired brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offers United States AND Macau, including some of the most popular tourism brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that was recognized as one of the Most Admired Companies of FORTUNE Magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us at @MGMResortsIntl at Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram. Statements in this notice that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” and “safe harbor statements” under the Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995 involving risks and / or uncertainties, including risks and / or uncertainties as described in the Company public registrations in the Securities and Exchange Commission. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301263367.html SOURCE MGM Resorts International







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos