Brazil Covid-19 deaths on track to cross the worst of the American wave





Brazil’s brutal rise in Covid-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists predict, with fatalities rising for the first time above 4,000 in one day on Tuesday as the blast invades hospitals. The total death toll in Brazil follows the U.S. blast alone, with nearly 337,000 killed, according to Ministry of Health data, compared to more than 555,000 deaths in the United States. But with Brazil’s healthcare system at the breaking point, the country could surpass total U.S. deaths despite having a population two-thirds that of the United States, two experts told Reuters. “It’s a nuclear reactor that has launched a chain reaction and is out of control. It’s a biological Fukushima,” said Miguel Nicolelis, a Brazilian doctor and professor at Duke University who is closely following the virus. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced another 4,195 deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, well above the country’s previous one-day record. Brazil has set daily death records every week since late February, as a more contagious local variant and few social distance efforts feed a rampant outbreak. With mass vaccinations limiting the U.S. outbreak, Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic, contributing about one in four deaths a day globally, according to a Reuters analysis. President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed against wearing masks and blockages that public health experts consider the best way to reduce the transmission of the virus. The country pulled its feet last year as the world competed to secure vaccines, slowing the start of a national immunization program. Despite the recent rise, Brazilian officials are adamant that the country could soon turn into something resembling business as usual. “We think maybe two, three months from now Brazil can get back into business,” Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said during an online event Tuesday. “Sure, maybe economic activity will take a downturn, but it will be much, much less than the downturn we experienced last year … and much, much shorter.” Bolsonaro has responded to growing political pressure with a dramatic shake-up of half a dozen ministries, placing loyalists in key roles ahead of what could be a fierce re-election campaign next year against his political nemesis. As the president shifts his tone to immunizations, announcing vaccines he had recently despised, the former far-right army captain continues to fight in the courts against state and municipal restrictions on economic activity. With weak masses not fighting the infection, Brazil cases and deaths in Covid-19 are piling up faster than ever. Nicolelis and Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at the Brazilian medical institute Fiocruz, are predicting separately that Brazil could surpass the United States in both overall deaths and the record for average daily deaths. As early as next week, Brazil could break the average seven-day U.S. record for deaths from Covid-19, according to a model from the influential Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) at the University of Washington. The U.S. average for daily deaths peaked at 3,285 in January. The IHME forecast currently does not extend beyond July 1, when it predicts that Brazil could reach 563,000 deaths, compared to the 609,000 total U.S. casualties expected until then.

