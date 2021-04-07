Iran says initial nuclear talks with world powers constructive | Nuclear Energy News

Iran and major world powers still parties to a 2015 nuclear deal have met for talks in Vienna, Austria as efforts intensify to turn the United States into the historic deal.

Talks were held at the Imperial and Grand hotels of the cities between representatives of Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The countries will continue to discuss ways to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018, Deputy Foreign Minister Irans told state television on Tuesday after the meeting.

The talks in Vienna were constructive. Our next meeting will be on Friday, Abbas Araghchi, who is leading the Iranian delegation in Vienna, told Press TV.

We continue to reject any agreement regarding the release of $ 1 billion of Iranian money [frozen in South Korea] in exchange for the 20 percent uranium enrichment ban, he said about an offer the U.S. reportedly made to Iran shortly before the start of the Vienna talks.

Russian delegate Mihkail Ulyanov said on Twitter that the meeting was successful.

JCPOA restoration will not happen immediately. It will take some time. How long? No one knows, he wrote. The most important thing after today’s meeting of the Joint Commission is that the practical work to achieve this goal has begun.

Restoration of #JCPOA will not happen right away. It will take some time. How long? No one knows. The most important thing after today’s meeting of the Joint Commission is that the practical work to achieve this goal has begun. Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) April 6, 2021

A U.S. delegation was also in the same city trying to secure the deal, but the team led by Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley did not attend talks with other world powers, as Iran has said it will not negotiate directly. with the US until all tough sanctions imposed by Trump and still implemented by President Joe Biden are lifted.

The US said the talks between Iran and world powers were constructive.

We see this as a constructive and certainly welcome step, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has said Iran will immediately reduce its uranium enrichment and deploy advanced centrifuges as the country can verify that US sanctions have been lifted, but is in no hurry as it tries to lift sanctions through domestic production.

The Iranian delegation to Vienna, led by Araghchi, also consists of representatives from the country’s central bank, the oil ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization as the sanctions mainly target Iran’s financial sector and oil transfer.

According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the Vienna talks include technical negotiations in the form of expert meetings to understand how US sanctions can be lifted and how Iran can be returned in full compliance with the agreement.

That’s the complexity of the talks, as US sanctions have targeted a number of prominent Iranian individuals and entities, including those on terrorism and human rights abuses.

Moreover, Iran has said that under no circumstances will it accept a step-by-step plan and only expects the US to take the final step of lifting all sanctions.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the country welcomed U.S. special envoy Malleys recent comments that Iran would have to enjoy the economic benefits promised under the JCPOA in the form of lifting sanctions.

I can not discuss further details, but we look forward to the implementation of this constructive attitude and hope that at the end of the talks taking place in Vienna, we can achieve a clearer representation of the seriousness and honesty in the implementation of the commitments, he said at a news conference in Tehran.

Malleys’ comments also alarmed senior officials in Israel, which vehemently opposes the nuclear deal and any compromise with Iran, as they called the comments very disturbing.

Meanwhile, conservatives and extremists in Tehran, who have also opposed the deal and are encouraged ahead of the June presidential election in which moderate President Hassan Rouhani cannot stand again, are continuing their assertions to carve a role in the negotiations.

At least two lawmakers said Iran should require a minimum two-month period to verify the lifting of sanctions.

If they have accurate requirements, such as 3.67 percent [uranium] enrichment ceiling, we must have precise conditions, wrote Tehran’s representative Ehsan Khandoozi on Twitter.

He referred to those terms as 2.3 million barrels of oil per day in exports, the release of billions of dollars of frozen Iranian money abroad and international transactions worth $ 4 billion a month.

On Sunday, several lawmakers signed a public statement saying the implementation of any agreement on lifting sanctions with the US would have to be approved by parliament.