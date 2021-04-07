NTT INDYCAR SERIES renews global broadcasting achievement in 2021





A strong line-up of international broadcasting partnerships will help deliver the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a growing global audience in 2021. A series of renewals and enhanced broadcasting and broadcasting relationships will bring the stars of the major open-wheel racing series of North America in many markets throughout Europe, Asia and more. Existing and renewing partnerships will bring the series action and its challenging athletes to Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Nordic countries, Latin America, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, sub- Saharan Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. New broadcasting partners in other nations and regions will be announced soon. Coverage will also increase in some nations, such as Australia, where Fox Sports Australia and Kayo will broadcast internships, qualifiers and live television broadcasts for each race for fans eager to follow Australian Will Power and three-time Australian champion V8 Supercars Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand. Sky Sport will continue to be the broadcast partner in New Zealand, focusing on sports legend Kiwi and six-time series champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing. “The new commitment is massive,” said Team rookie Penske McLaughlin. “I have a lot of support at home, not just for myself, but for Will Power and Scott Dixon. For our friends and fans to watch every session is fantastic. It will be wonderful. ” Canada’s Sportsnet returns to broadcast the NTT INDYCAR SERIES television, focusing on Canadians James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport and Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing. “The support we have had from Canada has been incredible,” said Toronto native Hinchcliffe. “The fans are passionate. They will be excited to know where they will be able to watch the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this year. “ GAORA SPORTS will continue coverage in Japan, which has a passionate INDYCAR base following the reign and twice Indianapolis 500 introduced by Gainbridge Takuma Sato winner Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. “Our fans have always wanted to have more information,” Sato said. “GAORA offers such great support. I’m really grateful. ” France’s CANAL +, the Netherlands’ Ziggo Sport and Viaplay in the Nordic countries have also returned to support their compatriots competing in the series. “It’s hard for fans in the Netherlands to watch the series without Ziggo Sport,” said Dutch national and Ed Carpenter Racing’s 2020 Rookie of the Year Rookie VeeKay NTT INDYCAR Series. “I can really see the interest growing. Great great and suitable for all home fans. ” Said Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist, who races for Arrow McLaren SP: “We have had a lot of INDYCAR fans in Sweden since Kenny Brack drove (1996-2005). You can really see that interest is awakening when Marcus (Ericsson) “I joined the series. Viaplay has a good platform and good reviews, and it is essential that new drivers help increase the passion in our country.” Sky Sports F1 will air the NTT INDYCAR SERIES series in the UK, a hotbed of avid racing fans. “Mega average,” said Englishman Jack Harvey, who drives the car for Meyer Shank Racing. “For fans in England to see how high a level and a premium NTT INDYCAR SERIES is, is very important.” Additional renovations for 2021 include Supersport, which covers South Africa and pan-Saharan Africa, and Viasat Sport East in Russia, which has been broadcasting INDYCAR events since 2013. The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES kicks off Sunday, April 18 at the Honda Indy Grand Prix in Alabama presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park. The broadcast partners offering ongoing coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2021 are listed below and available here. Territories – Canals Australasia – Fox Sports Australia Belgium – VOOsport Canada – Sportsnet France – CANAL + Japan – GAORA SPORT Mexico – Claro Myanmar – CANAL + Netherlands – Ziggo Sport New Zealand – Sky Sport Nordics – V Sport and Viaplay Pan LatAm – Claro Video Portugal – Sport TV Russia – Viasat Sport East South Africa & SSA – Supersport Sub-Saharan Africa – CHANNEL + Spain – Movistar MB – Sky Sports F1 Vietnam – VSTV







