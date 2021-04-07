Bell continues to swim carefully in the AAM pool





Despite creating a new division last month – eAviation – within parent company Textron to explore the possibilities of electric aviation, Bell continues to move cautiously on its two electric demonstration aircraft – the Nexus eVTOL passenger brand and the UAS Autonomous cargo vehicle Pod Transport (APT). The design of the Nexus canal tilter continues to evolve, according to Bell innovation Jason Hurst. “The focus is to create something that is safe for public use, is affordable, quiet and meets public acceptance in the regulatory environment,” he said. “It’s a very dynamic and complex set of problems.” Hurst said Bell has focused on helping to form the “regulatory infrastructure” for advanced air movement (AAM) and “mature autonomy and electrification” within Bell. “We have things available in a testing environment that not everyone can do and we can accelerate that learning. “We have a much better understanding of the environment in which the vehicle operates,” he said. Although Bell has campaigned extensively for its Nexus eVTOL campaign, Hurst said Bell is “still evaluating concepts” for a continuously researched passenger eVTOL focusing on autonomy and a “reliable sensor system” based on military experience. of the company. He said that while an all-electric vehicle made sense for intercity travel, a hybrid propulsion system would still be required for greater distances. Thus, Bell is focused on a “modular solution that operates in multiple segments,” he added. While Bell is fortunate to be able to leverage decades of enterprise experience in tiltrotor involving 10 million engineering hours, the company is not “willing to share a chronology” for its eVTOL model. “We are looking at the technical hazards and technologies that enter the system (AAM),” Hurst said, noting that issues such as battery authentication and fire hazards such as thermal leakage remain under consideration. He said Bell is focused on developing a “highly reliable and secure system that meets the time-money-value equation”. Hurst stressed that AAM requires a holistic approach. “This is not just air travel,” he said. “This is a link in the multimodal transport hub. What we aim to do is model that in a way that we can control our destiny and understand what the optimal vehicles look like for that solution.” Although Bell’s passenger eVTOL has not yet flown, the company’s Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) has flown several times over increased distances with loads and progressively increasing range – now up to 110 pounds and 10 miles. The vehicle can be scaled to hold up to pa 500, said Bell UAS program manager John Wittmaak. The APT quadrotor rises vertically and then the nozzles towards the horizontal flight, using its fixed wings to deliver speeds two to three times greater than a conventional quadrotor, according to Bell. Mike Goodwin, Bell’s aerospace strategy manager, said the company continues to fly with the APT along with air demonstration missions with the U.S. Army. In fact, it has already successfully flown delivery missions carrying belt and loose ammunition, medical equipment, food and water. In late January, the APT flew on a civilian mission outside Dallas that demonstrated the vehicle’s ability to integrate into the National Aerospace System, simulating package delivery within the Texas Alliance Motion Innovation Zone (MIZ). The APT reached a maximum altitude of 300 meters more than the routes that included flying near I-35W and miles of uninhabited areas as the aircraft moved in and out of Class D and Class G airspace. This demonstrated the types of airspace that APT could encountered during a commercial flight and the variety of airspace within MIZ. The VET civilian and military demonstrations will continue this year with modifications to the vehicle, including revised control interfaces and enhanced autonomous capabilities, according to Bell.

