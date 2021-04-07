Telangana CS Somesh Kumar urges collectors to crash COVID testing and vaccination machine

The Secretary-General instructs collectors to increase COVID vaccines and testing

The Chief Secretary, Sri Somesh Kumar IAS held a video conference today with District Collectors and senior officers to review measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

2. In a video conference lasting more than two hours, the Secretary-General issued a number of guidelines covering the entire area of ​​COVID management including testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and implementation of appropriate COVID behavior.

Collectors sought to double COVID testing

3. The Secretary-General instructed collectors to increase and double the number of tests performed on a daily basis in order to expand the network and identify as many COVID-positive individuals as possible. He stated that this would help in early identification and isolation of positive cases, which would help control the spread of the disease. Early identification would also enable early initiation of treatment which would reduce the likelihood that cases would become serious.

4. Collectors have been told to take care that the pace of testing does not slow down on weekends and holidays and that all testing centers should be open on all days of the week.

5. The Chief Secretary asked the collectors to ensure the use of a new testing application for the accurate tracking of each positive person’s contacts and their subsequent testing as well.

6. In accordance with ICMR test instructions, version 6 dated 4th September 2020, Collectors were asked to ensure that all symptomatic persons found negative in the Rapid Antigen Tests underwent RTPCR tests as well.

7. The Secretary-General stressed the importance of evaluation and counseling in place of all COVID positive persons by physicians at the test site itself. He also stressed the need to deliver a package of essential medicines to all persons found to be suitable for home isolation. Further, persons in solitary confinement had to be monitored by home visits / phone calls.

Ramping of COVID vaccines

8. The Secretary-General instructed collectors to increase the rate of COVID vaccinations. With relaxation to vaccinate all persons over the age of 45, regardless of the disease of interaction, Government Covid Vaccination Centers (GCVCs) have been opened up to the PHC level increasing the number of GCVCs from 142 to over one thousand. He urged collectors to make sure people are made aware of GCVC locations. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary set minimum performance standards for all GCVCs with a minimum of 100 for PSC, 200 for Area Hospitals / Community Health Centers and 300 for District Hospitals / Government General Hospitals in in order to ensure that daily vaccinations at GCVC across states exceed 1.25 lakh per day from the current figure of 50,000.

Area-based approach to testing and vaccination

9. The Secretary-General told collectors to undertake intensified testing and vaccinations at even higher levels in PHC areas / testing centers showing high positivity in the district.

COVID Care Centers

10. The collectors informed the Secretary-General that COVID Care Centers (COCs) had been set up in all districts. The Secretary-General urged collectors to ensure that medical care at all times should be made available to all CCCs. The medical condition of persons in the CCC should be closely monitored and anyone in need of higher care should be transferred to a designated COVID hospital without problems.

Hospital readiness

11. The Secretary-General urged collectors to review the readiness of designated COVID government hospitals with interested superintendents. He urged them to ensure that the supply of oxygen and essential medicines were in place, the relevant equipment was fully operational and the necessary human resources were in place.

Implement appropriate COVID behavior

12. The Secretary-General instructed collectors to strictly implement GO 68 of 27th March 2021 on the compulsory use of masks in public places and SHQ 69 dated 27th March 2021 banning religious gatherings and processions.

13. During the meeting, the Secretary-General interacted with each of the Collectors outlining a detailed action plan drawn up by them to implement the above guidelines.

14. Secretary, HMFW, Director, Drug Control Administration, VC KNRUHS, Director of Medical Education, Director of Public Health, MD TSMSIDC, Technical Advisor, Department of Health participated in the videoconference from Hyderabad.

15. In addition to district collectors, additional collectors and KA (LB), DMHO, District HQ Hospital Supervisors, DRDO, CEO ZP and DPO participated in the videoconference from the districts,

Secretary of Family Health and Welfare Shri Rizvi, Secretary of Development of SC Sri Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary of Finance Sri Ronald Rose, Director of Drug Control Administration Dr. Preeti Meena, Director of Public Health Dr. Srinivas Rao and other officials were present.