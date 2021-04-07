Taiwan train crash truck slides off rails a minute before crash | Taiwan News





Dashcam footage shows the truck coming at the train drivers just about 250 meters (820 feet), or 6.9 seconds, before the collision.

The truck that caused the worst train crash in Taiwan in decades was on the line for just over a minute before it hit, officials said as rescue teams worked to remove the most damaged carts. At least 50 people were killed and more than 210 injured in Friday's crash, which sent an eight-car train moving along the banks of a narrow tunnel near the eastern coastal city of Hualien. Investigators said Tuesday that the Taroko Express hit an in-line rail maintenance truck in a head-on collision before entering the tunnel. The vehicle crashed into a sloping embankment and prosecutors are working to determine if the driver failed to secure the parking brake or if the truck suffered a mechanical failure. Investigators issued an update Tuesday which revealed how close the victims were to avoid disaster. It was just over a minute between when the truck slid on the runway and the Taroko Express hit it, according to our initial assessment, said Taiwan Transportation Safety Board Chairman Hong Young. Young told reporters that although the train driver had used the brakes, the speed of the train traveling at about 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour could not be lowered within seconds to avoid a collision. He said it was clear from the train recording equipment that the driver, who died in the crash, had taken the necessary steps and he tried his best in the hope of avoiding a catastrophe. Officials said the train would require a distance of 600 meters (almost 2,000 feet), or 16.6 seconds, to stop completely, but when the truck entered sight it was only about 250 meters (820 feet) or 6.9 seconds, in which it would act. Friday's fall took place at the start of the Tomb Clearance Festival, a four-day public holiday when many Taiwanese return to the countryside to arrange the graves of their ancestors. President Tsai Ing-wen (second from right) comforts injured passenger after train crash on Friday [Taiwan Presidential Office via AFP] Lee Yi-hsiang, the 49-year-old truck driver, was held in custody over the weekend, shortly after giving a tearful apology to the media. Lee was part of a contracted railway maintenance team that regularly inspects the mountain train line in Taiwan for landslides and other hazards. Teams at the crash site on Tuesday managed to remove some of the most damaged cars that have been placed in the tunnel since the crash. Two carts were pulled free with angry metal-twisted wounds on their sides. The dusty front car, where many of the fatalities occurred, remains inside the tunnel.







