Activists fear Bidens’s lack of commitment to raising the minimum wage

Union activist Terrence Wise recalls laughing when he started asking for a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour nearly a decade ago. Almost a year into the pandemic, the idea is not so ridiculous.

Coronavirus has renewed its focus on the challenges faced by employees for hours who have continued to work in grocery stores, gas stations and other personal locations, even when most of the workforce has shifted to virtual environments.

President Joe Biden has responded by including a forecast on the massive pandemic aid bill that would double the current minimum wage from $ 7.25 to $ 15 an hour.

But the effort is facing a sudden roadblock – Biden himself.

The president has apparently undermined the push to raise the minimum wage by acknowledging his dim prospects in Congress, where he faces political opposition and procedural setbacks.

This is disappointing for activists such as Wise – a 41-year-old department manager at a McDonald’s in Kansas City and a national leader of Fight for 15, an organized labor movement – who worry that their victory is being snatched away despite a administration that is otherwise an open ally

But as a 36-year-old Senate veteran, Biden is particularly attuned to the political dynamics on Capitol Hill and may be blunt in his assessments.

‘I do not think he will survive,’ Biden told CBS News recently, referring to the increase in the minimum wage.

With the Senate evenly divided, the proposal does not have the 60 votes needed to go to the floor on its own. Democrats could use a bizarre budget procedure that would attach the minimum wage to the pandemic response bill and allow it to pass by a simple majority of votes.

But even this is not easy. Some moderate Democrat senators, including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Cinema, have either expressed outright opposition to the increase or said it should not be included in pandemic legislation.

The Senate MP could further complicate matters with a decision that the minimum wage measure could not be included in the pandemic bill.

Right now, more progressive supporters of the Senate move are not openly pressuring Biden to step up his campaign for a higher minimum wage.

Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has said he has focused primarily on getting approval from parliamentarians to introduce provisions into the pandemic bill.

Senator Elizabeth Warren only posted on Twitter that Democrats should ‘correct this mistake.

However, some activists are encouraging Biden to be more aggressive.

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People Campaign, said Biden has a ‘mandate to ensure the minimum wage increase, noting that American minorities were’ the first to return to work, first to become infected, first to get sick, first to die during the pandemic.

“We can not be the last to be relieved and the last to be treated and paid properly,” Barber said.

The federal minimum wage has not been increased since 2009, the longest stretch without increase since its inception in 1938.

When adjusted for inflation, the purchasing power of the current $ 7.25 wage has dropped more than a dollar in the last 11 years plus.

President Joe Biden campaigned for raising the national minimum wage to $ 15 an hour and attached a proposal that made exactly that to the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic aid bill from the coronavirus. (Associated Press)