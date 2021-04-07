‘It’s the tone’: Palau president explains his distrust of China, World News

He leads one of the smallest nations in the world, but Surangel Whipps says Palau will not be harassed by anyone to decide its future at least from China.

Whipps, 52, became Palau’s president last year after defeating an opponent who favored closer ties with Beijing.

The Pacific nation with about 21,000 people is one of 15 countries still recognizing Taiwan over China, something Whipps is determined will not change under his watch despite Beijing’s pressure campaign.

“If we were to be the last person to stay, we should be because Taiwan has been with us since the beginning,” he told AFP via video call this week after returning from a trip to Taipei, where the two allies created a coronavirus travel bubble for tourists.

Authoritarian China claims democratic, self-governing Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing has destroyed Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies using a mixture of carrots and sticks.

In 2019, he had two successes in the Pacific, convincing Solomon and Kiribati to change sides.

Only Palau, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Tuvalu remain.

Whipps has emerged as China’s most skeptical voice leader in the Pacific, something he says has been falsified by Beijing’s most aggressive stance under President Xi Jinping, and his interactions with Chinese officials.

“I have had meetings with them and the first thing they told me before, in a phone call, was’ What he is doing is illegal, recognizing Taiwan is illegal. “You have to stop him,” he recalls.

“You know, this is the tone they use,” he added. “We should not be told that we can not be friends with so and so.”

Whipps said he would often get calls on his cell phone from Chinese officials on the eve of last year’s election.

“It will fall like 16 times,” he said. “After the election, I did not receive their calls.”

Tourist stop in China

Beijing has largely chosen the diplomatic wand when it comes to Palau recently.

Located about 900 kilometers (600 miles) east of the Philippines, Palau saw an explosive increase in the number of Chinese tourists in the early half of the last decade.

But in 2017, China abruptly banned package tours, a common move to apply economic stress.

This decision, Whipps believes, had the opposite effect because it raised Palauan’s awareness of Chinese pressure.

“This is just one example of what a kind of bait is,” he said, summing up the Chinese position as: “You do this for me, then we expect this and this.”

This skepticism is music in Washington’s ears as it seeks to forge alliances in the Pacific to counter Beijing’s growing regional influence.

Palau was one of a group of US-administered Pacific islands after World War II.

It became independent in 1994 but maintains close ties with Washington.

Like other nations near the Pacific, it has a 50-year protection agreement with the United States known as the Free Association Compact (COFA).

American base

US forces are under Japanese pressure to remove their massive bases in Okinawa and are seeking to diversify across the Pacific.

Last year, then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper became the first Pentagon chief to visit Palau.

Whipps says he is eager to see more US military bases, something he hopes will make his nation less dependent on tourism.

“I think there is an opportunity for everyone to benefit from this,” he said.

A major battleground during World War II, Palau is part of the “second island chain” that US military strategists see as the main obstacle to China dominating the Pacific.

“The Japanese then saw the strategic importance and I think it still remains today,” Whipps said.

While Whipps has spent most of his life in Palau, he was born in Baltimore, studied in the United States and speaks with a colored accent in America.

He relinquished US citizenship to become a Palau senator.

But he remains zealous pro-US, adding that Palau, which has recorded zero cases of coronavirus, was on track to vaccinate all adults by May thanks to vaccines supplied by Washington under COFA.

He also described Taiwan, which began diplomatic relations with Palau in 1999, as more than just an ally.

The indigenous population of the island is Austrian and were their first to spread across the Pacific tens of thousands of years ago.

“There is a common culture and history,” Whipps said.

Beijing’s push to keep Taiwan isolated, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, has only increased international sympathy for Taipei, he argued.

“Taiwan is a free country,” Whipps said. “They are a democracy and that must be respected.”

“As diplomatic allies, you can’t just throw it out the door.”