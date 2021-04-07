SABIC studies the plastic oil waste factory in the Kingdom

RIYADH: With direct investments totaling more than $ 3.7 billion ($ 4.37 billion), France is one of the largest investors in Saudi Arabia. Projects related to the Vision 2030 program to diversify the Saudi economy offer even more opportunities to strengthen the bilateral partnership. France is eager to share its expertise in areas such as energy, water, transport, new technology and aerospace.

For Saudi investors, the ecosystem and location of the Frances innovation make it an ideal gateway to trade with the EU. Franck Riester, the French delegated minister for foreign trade and economic attractiveness, touched on these issues and more during an exclusive interview with Arab News.

In particular, the minister said that French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investments in the Saudi economy and have already identified significant opportunities, from renewable energy to healthcare to tourism.

Q. What are the main objectives of your current visit to Saudi Arabia?

A. France and Saudi Arabia have a long history of rich and fruitful cooperation, which we want to further develop. I first visited the Kingdom in 2019 as Minister of Culture to launch the breathtaking AlUla project, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary heritage and partnership with French cultural organizations.

I am here in Riyadh today to develop economic relations between France and Saudi Arabia, especially in the framework of the partnership agreed between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his official visit to France on 18 April 2018.

Our two countries share the same ambition in key sectors such as the ecological transition and the technological revolution. This common ground provides concrete business opportunities. Together with my counterpart, Khaled Al-Falih, with whom I have had the pleasure of exchanging regularly, we aim to shape the economic component of this partnership by discussing common investment opportunities in both countries.

My current visit is another step forward in our stable and thriving economic relationship, and I now hope to return to the Kingdom to fully understand its beauty and potential.

Q. France is one of the largest investors in Saudi Arabia, with direct investments amounting to more than 3.7 billion. Do you see room for growth as Saudi Arabia diversifies its economy under Vision 2030?

A. French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investments in the Saudi economy, in line with the priorities of Vision 2030 especially in renewable energy, hydrogen, water and environment, healthcare, digital economy, smart cities and of course services and infrastructure. tourism.

French companies are known worldwide for their knowledge and expertise, which makes them ideally suited to meet the high expectations of the Vision 2030 program. This includes the technology sector: I know very well that the French ecosystem of technology is not always well identified in the Middle East. And yet, our technology scene is one of the most innovative and dynamic in Europe and the world, now counting 10 unicorns and aiming for 25 by 2022.

Q. At a time when many governments are tightening their belts, Saudi Arabia has launched projects across sectors in recent months totaling trillions of dollars. Do you see great opportunities for French companies?

A. Saudi Arabia has made the right call: The time to invest and prepare for the world after COVID19 is now. France is on the same page. We have launched a $ 100 billion recovery and investment plan to support the long-term economic development of our companies, including the green and digital transition.

I note that France and Saudi Arabia have made the same choices for the future: Our priorities are in line. Therefore, French companies will find great investment opportunities in those sectors in the Saudi economy.

Q. Will French companies invest in some of these projects, such as The Line in Neom, or do they see themselves primarily as bidders and executors of project contracts?

A. French companies have big ambitions to be big partners in giga projects, among them, Neom, and beyond Red Sea projects, Amaala, Qiddiya and AlUla. Unique in their field, these projects act as a catalyst for French investment in many fields, covering new technology and innovative solutions, tourism and entertainment, arts and culture. The unparalleled data of our industrial and technological ships speak for themselves. Our companies offer a full range of expertise, from the early stages of any given project to its final implementation. They are used to partnering with foreign companies. I am therefore very confident in their ability to meet Kingdom expectations.

Q. The recently announced Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives call for cooperation to address the environmental challenges facing Saudi Arabia and the wider region. As a minister of a country that facilitated the historic Paris Climate Agreement, what is your opinion?

A. We welcome and support the Crown Prince initiative. It is essential that Saudi Arabia become a regional and global beacon in the fight against climate change. The Green Initiative sends a very positive signal to the prospect of the upcoming COP26. In recent years, France has been strongly committed to making globalization more sustainable. I believe that greening international trade is essential to achieving this goal, hence the need to place environmental considerations at the heart of the multilateral rules governing trade. It is a priority we advocate at the WTO with our European partners.

Q. According to senior UN Development Program energy expert, Saudi Arabia could be the leader of the energy revolution tomorrow. Do you see any role for French expertise and knowledge in such a revolution?

A. Absolutely. The French-Saudi partnership in the energy sector is deeply rooted and mutual trust in terms of expertise and innovation is high. French companies and researchers are working hard to develop with their partners tomorrow’s energy technologies, which will enable us to set the energy transition at the core of global economic recovery, our industrial diversification and our common strategies for mass decarbonisation. of our energy mixtures.

For example, French firms have already had great success in associating Saudi Arabia with ambitious plans for the massive development of renewable energy. Many concrete joint projects will come in the field of carbonized energy, as we are sharing massive means in France to green our economy.

Q. Not many countries have a delegated minister for foreign trade and economic attractiveness. What do you consider to be the main points of France’s economic attractiveness?

A. Foreign trade and economic attractiveness are two sides of the same coin: This means that we implement a pro-business agenda making our economy, and companies located in our country, more competitive, innovative and more willing to take the world. This strategy is already yielding tangible results: In 2019, France became the leading country in Europe for inward foreign investment, for the first time ever, and remained strong in 2020 despite the global shock of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Investors choose France because of its key assets: A central geographical situation within the EU, a highly skilled workforce, world-class infrastructure, available and cheap energy and a strong internal market. France is the number one country in Europe for FDI in research and development and in the industrial sector. The 100 billion France Relance stimulus package will make it the first green economy and innovation ecosystem in Europe. We work hard to get Saudi companies ready to expand in Europe to choose France as their headquarters and production center.

Q. French expertise has traditionally been in sectors such as energy, water, transport, innovation, new technology and aerospace. Are we losing anything that Saudi Arabia can benefit from?

A. I am convinced that French expertise in healthcare and the dynamism of the health technology ecosystem can greatly contribute to the Kingdoms’ ambitious goals in the health sector and lay the foundations for a lasting relationship between our countries. I know our companies are ready to go in that direction.

France is also one of the world’s leading exporters of foodstuffs. Our products are known for their high quality, both in taste and health, as well as their traceability. Finally, in relation to Saudi Arabia’s strong ambitions towards urban development, France would like to offer more of its proven expertise and best technologies to design, build and manage smart and sustainable cities , meeting high environmental and quality standards.

