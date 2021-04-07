Super Rugby AU coaches and players say ‘make it happen’ as proposed Trans-Tasman competition becomes possible

It was rugby news fans on both sides of the Tasman have waited more than a year.

Confirmation by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday that quarantine travel will be allowed from New Zealand to Australia from 19 April means that Super Rugby teams from each country are a big step towards meeting again on the pitch.

When the national rugby authorities of Australia and New Zealand, together with the governing body of the southern hemisphere SANZAAR, confirmed in November last year that the local independent seasons would be played again in 2021, they also announced plans for an inter- back that would follow.

The finals for Super Rugby AU and Super Rugby Aotearoa will be played on May 8, and the announcement from Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR last November included a schedule for the proposed Super Rugby Trans-Tasman race starting a week later, on 14 and 15 May.

While travelers from NZ have been able to enter several Australian states without quarantine for several months now, Monday’s announcement means that return can also be made without a two-week hotel stay upon arrival home.

From a pure rugby standpoint, the idea of ​​a Trans-Tasman contest being the way forward for Super Rugby has long been a popular opinion, even if it has only gained popularity in New Zealand over the past year or so.

And it has been interesting to hear the growing number of Australian voices talking about the need for Australian players to prove themselves against their counterparts over the gap.

The new cross-border competition will be a single, six-week race with a final, to be played from May 14th to June 19th. ( AP: Mark Baker

It started with Wallabia coach Dave Rennie; not an Australian voice to say, but certainly talking about Australian rugby. He has been on board with the idea all along, but was more outspoken after the Brumbies-Reds epic in Canberra last month.

“Vitals is vital and obviously we are very eager to get a Trans-Tasman company because it will give us a much better indication of where we are,” Rennie said at the time.

“I think it’s a step forward from what we saw last year and of course I think the athletes are better conditioned, the skills are better; you look at the quality of that Reds-Brumbies game, it was so good. as much as what we ‘first seen on Tasman. “

Queensland coach Brad Thorn repeated a familiar feeling as his team beat the comfortable Melbourne comforters on Saturday night.

“I said it two weeks ago, it has to happen, and we have to make it happen.

“I just think if it does not happen, you have two years when we have not played with New Zealand, and I think we should play them with this comp, and it would be good for them to play us.

“I just think and still say, let ‘s make it happen,” he said.

Thorn’s point for the time frame is good, because while all five Australian sides are full of young talent making their way, most of this young talent so far has little, if any, experience in professional-level tournaments.

Before the Super Rugby season was suspended last year, only the Reds had made their tour in South Africa and Argentina. The other three parties had made short trips to New Zealand and / or Japan, but that was it. The Western Force has obviously not done the tournament properly in four seasons.

Queensland captain James O’Connornodded all the way while Thorn gave his speech Saturday night and simply added, “Get it done.”

Players are the ones who have made sacrifices to remove races from the ground since the pandemic struck, and the same attitudes stand clear.

The travel bubble has always been Plan A, but a situation at the center remains an option for which players are still enthusiastic, regardless of how much time they have spent in center and bubble life over the past year.

“This year is a different proposal. Last year was more unknown, such as how long it would last (away from home), but this year we will know a final point,” the Rebels captain said on Monday. Matt To’omua, before the announcement, if his team could get even more isolated time if it meant the continuation of the trans-Tasman race.

Rugby fans are interested in the return of rival Australia and New Zealand. ( AAP: Dave Hunt

“I do not think it is enough commitment that it was last year, so I can not see that there are many issues.

“It’s my personal view that we need to do everything we can to make it move forward and if that involves being on the road for a while, that ‘s something we’re going to do.”

After the Rebels spent three months on the road last season and another five weeks this season, this is a prominent position.

And the idea of ​​proving yourself against New Zealand teams, players and style of play clearly seems appealing.

“We want to play Kiwis and everyone wants to see it, and we think it will bring out the best in us,” O’Connor said Tuesday as the travel bubble was confirmed.

“Everyone brings something different, like Australian rugby, they’re similar styles, but the intricacies within that, and the Kiwis are the same and I can’t wait to unlock their defense.

“We’re going to look at some pictures of the game, we’re going to start old school, we’re going to draw popcorn and the blackboard, and we’re going to start writing some shows; I’m really excited to do that.”

It will add an anecdotal layer of spice to Saturday night’s return blockbuster between the Reds and Brumbies in Brisbane, coming just a month after the Reds finished at the top with a late shock to capture an epic 78 points in Canberra and throw the race for the first place open.

Because now we will see Saturday night wondering how the Reds and Brumbies will fare against the Kiwi sides. And the best part is that it is increasingly looking for what we will discover.

Super Rugby AU Round 8

Friday: Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne 7:45 pm AEDT

Saturday: Queensland Reds v Brumbies 7:45 pm AEDT

The NSW Waratahs have said goodbye.